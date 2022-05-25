Guardian Angel's heartwarming message to wife Esther as she turns a year older

The gospel singer used his social media pages to celebrate his wife with words of affirmation – packaged well to express his feelings towards Esther.

“You my love are amazing. You are adorable. You are respectful. Loving and kind. You are so beautiful. You are sweeeet! You are my life. Happy Birthday my Queen 👸

“Happy birthday my love 💕 .You are the most important thing in my life. I love you,” reads a series of messages from Guardian to his wife Esther.

Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

On Wednesday, Esther Musila poured her out to her hubby, confessing that the past three birthday’s that she has celebrated with Guardian have been the most memorable and special.

“My husband, thank you my love, for gracing my life with your lovely presence, for adding the sweet measure of your soul to my existence.

“This is my 3rd birthday that I celebrate with you. Every one of them has been the most memorable and special,” reads the message in part.

Ms Musila further stated that having Guardian in her life has made her a better person – thanking God for blessing her with an amazing husband.

“Having you in my life has made me a better person. I thank the Almighty everyday for bringing you into my life. For walking this journey of my life with me, I would never have wished for anyone else. The way you love me, you make me feel loved and taken care of and protected.

“Thank you for reminding me what butteries are like. 😋😋. I looooove you sooooo much. Thanks for Comimg my G.❤❤❤,” Esther Musila sighed off her message.

Esther Musila celebrates herself with beautiful message

A thankful Ms Musila also expressed gratitude to God for keeping her alive and healthy for the past 52 years that she has been on Earth.

"On this day, a queen was born. Today is the day I came into this world and I thank God and my parents for this. I am alive and happy is the best thing in the world. I am so thankful for this amazing wonderful life God has given me. He has made me turn into the person I am. I am a unique child of the Almighty.