Gukena FM's MC Kajim's advice to youth after landing 2 ambassadorial deals

Dennis Milimo

Gukena FM's MC Kajim has also landed two ambassadorial deals

Radio personality and Gukena FM’s presenter MC Jimmie Kajim has advised the youth to avoid being used to politicians to cause chaos during political campaigns as the country gears towards the August 9 polls.

In a statement, MC Kajim divulged that he has been dealing with young people in his day-to-day activities and he can report that a big number of them are yearning for change.

"I’m happy that I get to interact with young people over the weekend when I host my Mugiithi shows and I can tell you they are crying for change. Politicians are also seeking their jobs. Don’t be misused as they might easily forget you after they get elected,” MC Kajim said.

Kajim who has been in the entrainment industry for close to 10 years said that his consistency in everything he does is what has kept him afloat all along.

“I have been in the entertainment industry for close to 10 years and it is is now that most of these companies are engaging my talent. You may have a godfather but it depends on much effort you put in your craft. Keep knocking on all door even when the answer is no. Don't stop. Let people know what you do but don't wait for them to call you.

"Keep doing what you know best because you never know who is watching you. If you can be change your listeners/ fans to become your clients, then you are on the right track. It is not how big your numbers are, but about being able to convert them into clients,” MC Kajim noted.

MC Kajim’s sentiments come at a time he has been appointed as brand ambassador of two brands; AMG Realtors (real estate company) and Golden Eagle Spur Hotel for the next one year.

“And Jabez called on the God of Israel saying. Oh that you would bless me indeed, and enlarge my territory, that Your hand would be with me, and you would keep me from evil, that I might not cause pain! So God granted him what he requested… Ladies and gentlemen introducing Golden Eagle Spur Hotel and AMG Realtors Official Brand Ambassador Year 2022/2023,” shared MC Kajim after the appointment.

