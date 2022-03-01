Gukena FM’s MC Kajim's advice to youth after landing 2 ambassadorial deals

In a statement, MC Kajim divulged that he has been dealing with young people in his day-to-day activities and he can report that a big number of them are yearning for change.

"I’m happy that I get to interact with young people over the weekend when I host my Mugiithi shows and I can tell you they are crying for change. Politicians are also seeking their jobs. Don’t be misused as they might easily forget you after they get elected,” MC Kajim said.

Gukena FM’s Mc Kajim's solid advise to youth after landing 2 ambassadorial deals Pulse Live Kenya

Kajim who has been in the entrainment industry for close to 10 years said that his consistency in everything he does is what has kept him afloat all along.

“I have been in the entertainment industry for close to 10 years and it is is now that most of these companies are engaging my talent. You may have a godfather but it depends on much effort you put in your craft. Keep knocking on all door even when the answer is no. Don't stop. Let people know what you do but don't wait for them to call you.

"Keep doing what you know best because you never know who is watching you. If you can be change your listeners/ fans to become your clients, then you are on the right track. It is not how big your numbers are, but about being able to convert them into clients,” MC Kajim noted.

MC Kajim’s sentiments come at a time he has been appointed as brand ambassador of two brands; AMG Realtors (real estate company) and Golden Eagle Spur Hotel for the next one year.

