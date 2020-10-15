Tanzanian video vixen turned singer, Hamisa Mobetto has for the first time disclosed that she miscarried three of singer Diamond Platnumz’s pregnancies, before they had their son Dylan.

Speaking when she appeared on Wasafi FM’s The Switch, the mother of two said she lost her first pregnancy with Diamond when she had travelled abroad.

She then got pregnant for the WCB boss for a second and a third time, miscarrying the pregnancies again, but on their fourth attempt, they had their son Dylan.

Hamisa Mobetto with her son Dylan

Ms Mobetto explained that this whole time, they were together up to the day she went to deliver her son in hospital.

“Kabla sijamzaa Dylan niiwai kupata ujauzito, three pregnancies ambapo nilipata ujauzito wa kwanza ulitoka, tulisafiri sijui tunaenda nchi gani mimba ikatoka bahati mbaya. Nikaja nikapata ya pili, ikatoka, ya tatu ikatoka. Ni period ambayo tulikuwa Pamoja. Dylan alikuwa mimba ya nne so tulikuwa wote na ujauzito wote tulikuwa Pamoja mpaka siku ambayo mimi naenda kujifungua. Kwa hiyo I feel like kama kuna binadamu alikuwa na uhakika kwamba ule mtoto ni wa kwake, basi yeye ni number moja,” said Hamisa Mobetto.

The Mobetto Styles CEO's words also disclosed that Chibu asked to have a DNA test to ascertain that Dylan was his son, which they did and it turned out with 100 percent march.

Diamond Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto

“Tukaenda tukapima DNA nadhani walichukua vipimo vinne kila mtu (mama, baba na mtoto) tukasign pale ivo wakasema tusubirie sijui ni 2 or 3 weeks so tukasubiria majibu yakatoka mtoto akatoka kwa asilimia zote ni mtoto wake na ikaishia hivyo. Na kwa kweli wakati tunaelekea hospitali alikuwa anajiskia vibaya. It was very sad for me to watch as a mother kwa sababu as a mother ni mimi natakiwa nijiskie vibaya,” she narrated.

According to Hamisa Mobetto, she wanted the DNA test done to cool down the accusations that had been branded on her, with Dylan being linked to many men including Kenyan singer turned politician, Jaguar, who is the current Starehe MP.