Hamisa Mobetto throws shade at Kizz Daniel ahead of Sauti Sol's mega concert

Charles Ouma

Hamisa Mobetto revisited the Kizz Daniel incident as she welcomed Sauti Sol into the country for the mega concert

Tanzanian model and fashionpreneur Hamisa Mobetto threw shade at Kizz Daniel while receiving Sauti Sol in Tanzania for a mega concert.

The model who has been chosen as the MC will host the Kenyan band and promised fans a concert like no other, noting that unlike others who forgot their bags, Sauti Sol means business and had carried all their bags.

The beautypreneur received Sauti Sol band alongside Sol Generation signees Bensoul and Nviiri the Storyteller on Friday and held a joint presser in which she welcomed all to attend the concert for unrivalled night of fun, music and memories.

“Sauti Sol is here to give us the best performance of their life. And they have promised that. And they haven’t forgotten their bags or anything (throwing shade at Kizz Daniel who left fans disappointed in Tanzania). You are all welcome and it's gonna be huge because I will be your host for the show,” Hamisa said.

On his part, Bien appreciated the support from fans in Tanzania, admitting that Dar es Salaam is one of their favourite destinations in the world to perform.

“Thank You Very Much, Tanzania, For Always Showing Love to Sauti Sol & Kenya in General. This is one of our favorite destinations in the world to perform because the people of Dar es Sallam understand the music we have been invited to a proper show and we have an amazing show for you.” Sauti Sol’s Bien explained.

Sauti Sol always comes with love, so get your ticket and we meet at the venue… Thank you to everyone who has made this possible. Tanzania nawapenda sana na tuonane kwa venue.” He added.

The award-winning band has been globe-trotting, serving their fans some of the best live performances characterized by high energy levels, good music and fun.

