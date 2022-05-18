Chipukeezy and Kartelo reconcile after 1 year of no see [Photo]

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the former Churchill show comedian put up a photo posing with Kartelo – stating that it was an awesome moment linking up with him again.

“@kartelo_official it was nice see you after a long time and thanks for accepting to be my running mate😂😂😂 indeed this is the winning team 🤝 mbogi Bado kimonyoski👊,” Chipukzeey wrote.

The post elicited lots of positive vibrations from his followers and fans who were happy to see the two comedians together again.

A section of fans described the Kartelo and Chipukeezy reunion as the ultimate handshake.

vivianne_ke “Chipo please don’t stress @kartelo_official . From the 1st day I met him I knew he was a fine young man 😊.. mbogori ni ya kimonyoski 😊🙌”

cecil_kamia “Reconciliation 👏👏👏handshake 🤝 👋 wabe”

jeccysanta “This is awesome.🔥”

clemorcreatives “Handshake 🤝🤝”

mijeledy “Brotherhood comes first 🔥”

aloys_kamrose “Let's nduthis guys.... From where it all began 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

peter_miles254 “👏👏👏👏 A picture full of happiness”

_pokot_niccur “We as Mbogi we are happy👏”

In February 2022, Kartelo made it public that he was no longer in touch with Chipukeezy.

The two were known to be good friends and even co-hosted a show together on both Ebru TV and TV 47, but their appearances together reduced drastically, raising eyebrows among their fans.

“We don’t talk nowadays, so I was not even aware when he came back from the US. We don’t talk or work together anymore. These things do happen. Ni issues tu za watu. But we are not on good terms, I will not go into the details.

"But I respect him very much because he has helped me a lot, and in the process, we have also helped each other, we passed through a lot together. So out of that respect, I can’t even beef with him," Kartelo revealed.

Kartelo went on to state that he was willing to iron out their differences in a sit-down and that seem to have happened.

“Bado tu kuna vitu ziliendelea zenye zilifanya hatubongi na hatuskizani (What happened between us is why we can't speak to-date and we can't see eye-to-eye),” he said.

However, Kartelo failed to rule out the possibility of ever working with Chipukeezy again in the future.

“Siwezi kosa kuwork na yeye, juu binadamu hukuwa na weakness zako but ukiona mtu amereform na mnaskizana tena na anapeleka mambo fity mnaweza work pamoja tena

"(I can't refuse work from him, everyone has their weaknesses but if you can agree with someone, they reform and things are done the right way then you can work together),” Kartelo noted.

Chipukizeey's side of the story