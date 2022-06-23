Harmonize and Kajala ready to risk it all as they unleash new steamy photos

On Wednesday night, Harmonize unleashed steamy photos – posing topless with Kajala weeks after rekindling their lost love and fans can’t keep calm.

The topless photos have ignited an endless discussion on Konde Boy’s Instagram page –attracting over 12K comments and over 160K likes.

Harmonize and Kajala unleash new steamy photos posing topless after their reunion Pulse Live Kenya

Many of those who commented on the pictures gushed over the two love birds with lovely messages.

Another section congratulated the Never Give Up hitmaker for wining back the woman he loves despite what transpired before they went their separate ways back in 2021.

On the other hand, Kajala for the first time also shared a short video working out with Harmonize in the Gym on her timeline.

Just the other day, Kajala penned down an appreciation message to her boyfriend Harmonize after he spoiled her with expensive gifts.

“Thank you baby,” Kajala wrote before sharing a short video of Harmonize on her insta-stories.

At the same time, the singer hinted on proposing to Kajala after buying her an expensive Diamond ring during his recent tour in Turkey.

The star shared videos while in a jewelry shop, stating the he wants to make his woman happy with every opportunity he gets and will not be afraid to spoil her.

“Yo! Its my first big day ever, I will make it biggest Inshallah, having her in my life is something word can’t explain,” Harmonize captioned photos the Diamond ring.

The singer also got Kajala and her daughter’s face tattooed on his leg with the words ‘I’m sorry’.

He also bought Kajala two Range Rovers as a way of saying sorry.

"Finally, my sound can make my best friend happy again. OMG. God you are so powerful, thanks to everyone who prayed for me.