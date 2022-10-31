'My Way' - Why Harmonize is attacking Diamond in new song

Harmonize, whose real name is Rajab Abdul Kahali, is throwing shade at Diamond Platnumz, Next Level Music President Rayvanny and a former signee of Wasafi Records.

After releasing his album 'Made For Us' his single, 'My Way' is making headlines for good and bad reasons as he shares his past life and all the wrangles he had with former label members.

The chorus is all about Diamond wanting have his way in whatever Harmonize does despite the hurdles he faced in the early stages of his musical career.

Taking a tackle on Diamond, the Konde Music Worldwide boss, said Diamond was afraid of being overtaken in his music career.

"Even that brother of yours, I didn't want to fight with him, he had pressure fearing that I would overtake him. I cannot satisfy everyone or do something because I fear people," he said in his lyrics.

The 'Amelowa' singer also threw shade at former WCB signee who has since left to start his own label, Rayvanny claiming that he was the one who leaked his private photos to the public.

"The guy from Mbeya (Rayvanny) shared my nudes and haters thought I'd take my life. Hell no, I'm stronger. Don't teach me how to live, don't tell me how to live my life." he said.

How did the beef Start

The 'Matatizo' hitmaker has been feuding with Diamond from as early as 2019, hence the decision to walk out on the WCB label to start his own brand Konde Music Worldwide.

Things between them started going south when Diamond, through his 'Inama' song, told the world that Harmonize fired his ex-bodyguard Mwarabu for having an affair with Harmonize’s fiancée, Sarah.

On his side, Harmonize attached their fallout with Diamond to rumors that he had made changes to his Instagram account.

However at the time, a cross-check on his profile indicated that he did not only delete 'signed under WCB Wasafi' on his bio, but also followed Platnumz’s archenemy, Ali Kiba, and his recording label, Kings Music Records.

While announcing that he was going to release his album, harmonize said he was not going to promote his album.

"No press conference, no media tour, no billboards, no listening party. I have done everything in the studio so no need for hype. one post maybe. I made this for you East Africa and everyone who speaks Swahili to the world," he said to his fans.

Harmonize has grown to be a voice to reckon with in the music industry in Tanzania despite being thrown out from talent search events and being told he had no talent.