Harmonize blasts former boss Diamond for being an Asake copycat

Trevor Taremwa

The bad blood between Wasafi boss Diamond and his protégé Harmonize continues to spiral out of control with the former taking yet another rounds of shots at the later.

Hot beef: Harmonize and Diamond Platnumz
This attack follows Diamond choosing to remain silent after Harmonize lashed at him for having a relationship with Zuchu.

Harmonize launches his new attack on a feature with rapper Konawa titled, " Champion remix".

In the first verse of the song, Harmonize talks about his humble beginnings before

launching an attack on Diamond and his "lapdogs" for picking on his actress girlfriend "Kajala" yet she is not part of their misunderstandings.

He then goes forth to brag about the success he has experienced outside Wasafi.

"I do not remember asking God for money, but he gave it to me because I deserve it," the

32 year old bragged.

The versatile singer went forth to disrespect Diamond and his entire team of managers.

"I broke through in front of Mkubwa (fela), and Tale (Babu), the bald guy (Sallam SK),

and the Asake of Tandale (Diamond)."

According to local tabloids, the attack against the top three Wasafi managers caused shock among music circles as the harsh blow wreaked havoc.

It should however be noted that Diamond has been singing a lot like Asake in recent times

such as in songs like, "Nitongoze" in which he features Ray Vanny.

In addition, many fans believe that his recent look and hairstyle have been copied from Asake, thus, Harmonize's truths stinging more deeply.

Unapologetic, Harmonize adds that the Tanzanian music industry can no longer be controlled by such people as it was back in the day. Konde Boy then proceeds to address the departure of various artistes from his Konde Music record label, stating that he and Ibraah who stayed, were the only ones making money for the label anyway.

He insisted that Anjella who has just recently left the label was incited by his enemies to do so.

The relationship between master and student has been rocky in recent times and the misunderstanding between both artistes seems to be straining each passing day.

Trevor Taremwa - Career wordsmith. Arts lover.
Harmonize blasts former boss Diamond for being an Asake copycat

