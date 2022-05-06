“Mama Konde hakuna gari anayoipenda zaidi ya Harrier, usikutute enzi za ujana wake kuna mtu alimtesa kisa gari hii. Ndo maana hataki gari ingine.

“Haya mama here we go Mwanao nimerudi toka Kenya miangaikoni, changamoto za hapa na pale mara kuitwa police kurushiwa maji kwa makosa ya watu wenye tamaa ila finally sikurudi mikono mitupu, nmekuongezea hii Nyingine mama Konde Boy,”

(There is no car that my mother loves more than a Toyota Harrier…maybe there is someone who used to give her sleepless nights with his Harrier during her youthful days and that's why she loves the car so much. I’m back from Kenya after running into a number of hurdles because of people with their own selfish interests. But at least I did not come back empty handed and I have decided to gift you another car)," Konde Boy said to his mother.

Harmonize buys mother new car with money he made in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

In June 2019, Konde Boy was again in the headlines after buying his parents (mother and father) new cars (Toyota Harriers).

Harmonize splashes millions on 2nd Range Rover for Ex-Kajala

On May 4th, the Konde Gang President disclosed that he had purchased a second Range Rover for his ex-girlfriend and Bongo Movie actress Frida Kajala in a mission to lure her back to him.

The singer shared videos showing off the white Range Rover he bought for Kajala – with an affirmation that he has already imported another Black-Range Rover for the woman he loves.

The Never Give Up hitmaker details that he wants his woman to have two luxury cars in case she takes him.

Harmonize splashes millions on 2nd Range Rover to woo ex-Kajala back to him Pulse Live Kenya

“Kajala number 2 muda huu unaposoma ipo boda Tunduma you can see how Tanzania inavyopepea, waiting for clearance. I’m going to pay taxes tomorrow working day and register. Ready for the boss. Two Range Rovers for the queen,” Harmonize wrote.

He also clapped back at critics accusing him of clout chasing in the name of begging Kajala for forgiveness and buying her experience gifts.