Harmonize celebrates Frida Kajala’s birthday with billboard advertisement, pens special message

Charles Ouma

The Bongo star put his feelings into words in a well-crafted message before putting it up for the whole world to see in an advertisement in which he referred to her as “wife”.

Harmonize and fiancee Frida Kajala
Harmonize and fiancee Frida Kajala

Bongo hitmaker, Harmonize went to great lengths to celebrate his fiancée Frida Kajala in style, sending tongues wagging.

The Konde Gang CEO started off the day by pouring out his heart in a poem in which he expressed his feelings and celebrated Kajala.

"Happy birthday, love of my life, Miss Bantu. To marry you is a dream, and we are almost there. To make you my manager shows how much I trust you and how important you are to me in my life," read part of his post.

READ: I love him because the entire world is against us - Frida Kajala to Harmonize

The star then went the extra mile and celebrated the day with a billboard professing his love for the diva who he fondly referred to as his “wife”.

Complementing the words on the billboard advertisement was a photo of the 38-year-old “Happy birthday wife, I love you” displayed prominently.

While some lauded the star for being bold to celebrate the woman he loves with the whole world, some cautioned him to take it slow, noting that nothing lasts forever and reminded him of Eric Omondi who celebrated his then-girlfriend Chantal Grazioli with a billboard.

Frida Kajala with Harmonize
Frida Kajala with Harmonize Frida Kajala with Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

@shiko4114 noted that, "Even the Lord said, too much of something is poisonous".

@misseverything94 opined that Harmonize’s actions, going all-out to celebrate Kajala is proof of love writing "This is proof that true love exists, let's never settle".

@hamisa_rich_forever cautioned jealous people to take it slow writing: "People have started being jealous yet they helped him ask for forgiveness, be patient, the wedding is coming."

When it comes to Kajala, Harmonize leaves nothing to chance as was the case when he worked round the clock to win back her love after a break up that saw the Konde Gang CEO splash more than 58,000 USD in a bid to win her back.

When she finally accepted him back, the Bongo star wasted no time in proposing to the diva at an exquisite even on June 25, 2022.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

