Explaining the reason that led to their breakup, Konde Boy made it clear that he can’t handle a long distance relationship and by that virtue he had to set Briana free.

He also mentioned that his girlfriend was not ready to settle in Tanzania, something that prompted them to end their 6 months’ relationship - amicably.

Harmonize confirms breakup with Mzungu bae, begs ex Kajala to take him back Pulse Live Kenya

“Kuhusu Briana sina Tatizo nae kabisa, she is a nice person ila hatuko pamoja reason number nilimwambia nimetengana na mtu bila kugomabana na nampenda sanana sasa sina uhakika kama nimemove on lolote linaweza kutokea maana.

“Itakuwa ni kitendo chakizarendo pia mimi kurudi nyumbani. Number two hayupo tayali kuishi katika nchi yangu pendwa Tanzania nami sipo tayari Kwenda kuishi Australia kwa sasa!

“Yes, hicho ndo kifupi chake. Nisingependa kuwe na Mwaswali tena ni mtu mzuri ila kwa sasa ninacho sisitiza ni mkewangu arudi kwana, memngine yatafuata. Mungu baba lipo mikononi mwako,” Harmonize stated.

In a separate statement, Briana echoed Harmonize’s sentiments, with a confirmation that indeed they are no longer together.

Harmonize confirms breakup with Mzungu bae, begs ex Kajala to take him back Pulse Live Kenya

“Kwa sasa nipo nyumbani Australia. ni kweli tumeachana na Harmonize namtakia kila laheri maishani mwake. Nashukuru kwa wale wote walionisupport nilipokuwa Tanzania nawapenada wote na kwa nayo nitarudi kuwatembelea tena. Inshallah,” Briana affirmed.

Away, from the breakup confirmation, the Bakhresa hit-maker has been begging his ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala to take him.

The singer said that he has not been happy since their relationship ended - asking God to restore his family.

Harmonize confirms breakup with Mzungu bae, begs ex Kajala to take him back Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize confirms breakup with Mzungu bae, begs ex Kajala to take him back Pulse Live Kenya

He also apologized to Rayvanny’s girlfriend Paula Kajala (Frida’s daughter), months after he was accused of seducing her while dating her mother.