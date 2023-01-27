ADVERTISEMENT
Harmonize dishes out free cash to fans in Kigali [Video]

Amos Robi

The singer gave his fans 5000 Rwandan Franc equal to Sh500

Harmonize
Harmonize

Tanzanian singer Harmonize during his visit to Rwanda showed generosity in the streets of Kigali when he decided to splash cash on his fans in the Rwandese capital, Kigali.

Konde Boy’s convoy pulled up and when he alighted he began handing cash to boda boda riders who were on standby.

The gesture pulled more people who scrambled to get a share of the singers’ hand out. Not even the increasing crowds could stop Harmonize from getting on with his act.

Harmonize who has been in the capital for the last few days was accompanied by Rwandese singer Bruce Melodie then entered his vehicle and left.

READ: Ladies these days love me way too much - Harmonize throws shade at Kajala

During an interview on a Rwandese TV station, Harmonize apologized to the people of Rwanda on behalf of his former boss, Diamond Platnumz, who failed to show up for a show in December 2022.

Harmonize explained that he did not understand the circumstances that led to Diamond not showing up urging Rwandese fans to forgive him.

“My brother was supposed to have a show here in Rwanda a few days ago but he didn't show up so I really don't know what happened but on behalf of all Tanzanians I ask all Rwandese to forgive him but next time I know he will make it,” he said.

After his exit from WCB in 2019, Harmonize has had a cold relationship with his former boss and has on numerous occasions made harsh statements aimed at the singer.

