Harmonize greets Christina Shusho with a bow after they bumped into each other

Harmonize who performed in Eldoret on Sunday, December 11 expressed his respect for the renowned gospel singer by giving Shusho a great bow.

Harmonize shared a moment with Shusho before he headed for his Eldoret show where he thrilled revellers for a better part of the night.

Harmonize is expected to also perform in Nairobi before he winds up his visit to the country.

The trip by the 'Amelowa' hitmaker comes as he faces troubles in his career as well as his private life. The singer had to recently delete his song ‘Weed Language’ featuring Konshens from YouTube which he said was against the norms of Tanzanian society.

The singer later issued an apology saying that he would an ambassador of clean content going forward.

“The song has gone against the morals of our nation. Because of the impact, the song has had on our people, we have also agreed to delete it from all our social media platforms. We will be ambassadors of clean content in our country,” he said.

In his private life, the relationship between him and Fridah Kajala seems to have taken another twist after Kajala announced parting ways with the Konde Gang president.

Kajala in a post on her Instagram page said she was not going to stand being looked down upon.

“I'm a woman and a human being who was created to love and to forgive although I deserve to be laughed at and looked down upon. I'm not trying to defend myself for I committed a mistake but I am now enlightened,” she noted.

It will be a big blow for Harmonize if Kajala dumped him considering what he went through to win her back when they broke up last time.

Harmonize bought her two Range Rovers and splashed a lot of cash on a billboard as a way of begging her to take him back.