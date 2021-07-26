Harmonize gifts his new signee Angella brand new Car [Video]

Over the weekend, Konde Boy bought new cars for his signee Angella and Konde Gang Manager Jose Wa Mipango, acknowledging their contributions at his record label.

Angella received the car gift at a time she was celebrating one year of being signed under Harmonize owned label.

“Miezi kadha iliyopita..Muda kama hii tulimpokea @angella_Tz akija kurecord all night. Leo muda kama ule ule anapokea Ndinga Yake... Love you Jose_wamipango Day One brother” wrote Harmonize.

Harmonize gifts his new signee Angella a car Pulse Live Kenya

Angella now becomes the third artiste under Konde Gang to be gifted with a brand new car. On September 11, 2020, Konde Boy also gave his signees Ibraah and Country Boy new cars. At that particular time, he was introducing new members of his label; That’s Rapper Country Bwoy, Killy and Cheed.

Ibraah was the first artiste to be signed under Konde Music Worldwide back in April 2020 and he has dropped a number of songs and an EP dubbed steps.

Currently, Konde Music Worldwide consist of 7 artistes namely; Harmonize, Ibraah, Country Boy, Cheed, Killy Angella and Nigerian star Skales who was signed to Konde Gang in July.

Angella joins Konde Gang

Singer Angella was signed by Harmonize in March 2021, making her the first female artiste to be signed under the label.

In June this year she was awarded the prestigious YouTube creator Award dubbed the Sliver Plaque or Button after her channel surpassed the 100K subscribers mark.

The Nobody hit-maker took to her social media pages to thank her fans for always jamming to her music and subscribing to her channel.

“Haikuwa kazi rahisi toka nimeianza safari yangu ya mziki rasmi Nimeuona upendo wenu wa dhati mashabiki zangu ambao mmejitolea muda wenu kufatilia kazi zangu Asanteni sana Upendo wenu umekuwa somo kubwa sana katika maisha yangu na hili limethibitika baada ya kufikisha Wafatiliaji 100,000 kwenye @youtube account yangu ( SILVER BUTTON AWARD ) Asante sana endeleeni ku Subscribe account ya @youtube usisahau ku Turn on Notification 🔔” shared Angella.

Konde Gang signee Angella Pulse Live Kenya