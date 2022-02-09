Harmonize in trouble with Juma Jux & Darassa after doing this [Screenshot]

On Tuesday, Konde Boy announced dates and names of artistes set to perform at the Afro East Carnival, it has now emerged that not all were aware of the arrangement.

Jux argued that it’s not right for Harmonize to use his name to promote his show, yet his management had not been contacted for an official agreement.

“Tafadhali hakikisha kuna makubaliano kati ya uongozi wangu na team yako kabla ya kuniweka kwenye mabango ya matangazo kama haya. Tunapenda kushirikina kama wasanii ila taratibu za kiuongozi zifuatwe.

"(Please make sure there is an agreement between you and my team before putting me on posters. We never fail to support each other as artistes but make sure the right channels are followed)," Juma Jux put forward.

Darassa says Harmonize did not ask him to grace Afro East Carnival

On the other hand, Waiter hit-maker Darassa called out the Konde Gang President for also using his name without reaching out to him first.

“Kama artiste ninaamini kwenye support, lakini vitu kama hivi lazima tuwe an mawasiliano before

"(Artiste to artiste, I believe in supporting each other but something like this requires proper negotiations before),” Darassa said.

Following the public outcry from Juma and Darassa, Harmonize was forced to pull down the poster, and he edited out names of the artistes who had been lined up to perform without their express confirmations.

At least 30 artistes have been scheduled to perform at the concert slated for March 5, 2022.

Those set to be part of the show include Otile Brown, Awilo Longomba, Eddy Kenzo, Skales, Marioo, Stamina, Kuah, Kayumba, Fik Fameika, Baddest among others.

“Remember this one is just a first line up... kuna list ya pili. Na ya tatu. (there will be a second and third list). I love to do this with my family 5/3/2022...” wrote Harmonize.

Chid Benz asks Harmonize to be professional

This is not the first time Harmonize is landing in trouble for using images and names of fellow artistes to promote his shows without their knowledge.

In January 2020, legendary rapper Chid Benz was up in arms, castigating Konde Boy for using his name without a formal agreement.

“Sikia mdogo wangu hii ni kazi usinichukulie poa ivi unatangaza kazi bila kunijulisha chochote wala kuongea na mimi. Namba yangu 065*******. Heshima ifate mkondo wake. Sijakataa wala hatujakataa ila sijui hata malipo yakoje. No hard filn, sipo kwenye hiyo show. Sizani kama popote ulipo huwezi kufanya mawasiliano... Kama kweli ni kazi piga simu