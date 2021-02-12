Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize has introduced his new girlfriend to the public months after being dumped by his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti.

On Friday, Konde Boy took to social media to share photos of his new girlfriend Frida Kajala, who is a renown Bongo Movie actress.

“WELCOME TO THE UNITED STATE OF KONDEGANG KONDEBEDEN & FRIDAKAMALA 🏁 LOYALTY ♥️ PROMISE 2B THERE FOR YOU” wrote Harmonize.

Harmonize with his New Catch Frida Kajala

Currently, Harmonize is holidaying in Zanzibar with his new catch Kajala.

Kajala is also the baby Mama to Legendary Tanzania Producer P Funk Majani. Together they have a daughter who just completed her O-level studies this year.

Photos of Frida Kajala

Dumped by Sarah

Sarah ended her affair with Harmonize back in December last year, after it emerged that he cheated on her and even sired a child out of wedlock.

A frustrated and disappointed Sarah revealed that she has been through a lot with Harmonize but she has decided to end the relationship and walk out of their wedding that is barely two years.

Michelotti pointed out that her hubby was a liar who doesn’t appreciate people who help him.

Harmonize dumped by his wife Sarah

Baby Mama

On the other hand, Harmonize Baby Mama, has expressed displeasure in the manner which the star has been taking care of their child, stating that the young girl doesn’t deserve the exposure she is being given.

She also threatened to take legal action against Konde Boy if he doesn’t hand over the child to her.