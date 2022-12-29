ADVERTISEMENT
Harmonize responds to claims of having an affair with vixen on 'Amelowa' video

Amos Robi

Kondeboy accused the vixen of being ungrateful after the opportunity to make her dreams come true

Harmonize
Harmonize

Tanzanian singer Harmonize has denied having an affair with the lady vixen behind his ‘Amelowa’ video.

An angry Harmonize blasted the vixen identified as Sophie saying they have never met after the video shoot.

The 'Uno' crooner described the vixen as an ungrateful person who did not appreciate the opportunity he offered her to make her dreams come true.

“I don't know you!! Stop talking about your brother who helped make your dreams come true, respect me.

Harmonize and Sophie on 'Amelowa' video
READ: Ladies these days love me way too much - Harmonize throws shade at Kajala

“You have never seen me after the video, this is the problem with being humble, you give people opportunities and they think they are your equals,” Harmonize wrote on his Instagram stories.

In an interview with Tanzanian media, Sophie however denied being in any relationship with the star saying the rumour also caught her unawares.

She however said she was happy that Harmonize and her ex-girlfriend Fridah Kajala had broken up asking Harmonize to find a girl of her calibre.

“The last time I spoke to Harmonize was during the video shoot, we have not been in communication since then, he has been busy with his things and I have been busy with mine.

“I was however happy that he broke up with Kajala and I don't mind taking up her place if Harmonize wishes so,” Sophie said.

Tanzanian video vixen Sophie
READ: Tanzanian government torments Harmonize over Konshens collabo

Sophie urged those that follow her on social media to be wary of fake pages which she said were behind such rumours which were tainting her image.

'Amelowa' which is off Harmonize’s Album 'Made for Us' was among the songs that did well in 2022, garnering over 5.4 million views on YouTube.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
