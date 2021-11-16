Harmonize reveals the face of his new mzungu girlfriend [Photos]

Taking to his Insta-stories, Konde Boy shared a number of photos and short videos while posing beside his new lover. The two had gone to watch US basketball team Dallas Mavericks play.

"Finally I have the woman of my life," shared Harmonize over the weekend.

Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

US based Kenyan Disc Jockey Poizon Ivy the DJ also shared a number of photos with Harmonize and his girlfriend after linking up at the Dallas Mavericks basketball court.

Poizon Ivy the DJ (Kenyan roots), is an official DJ for Dallas Mavericks, and she has been making sure the world gets to experience the Kenyan sound. In the clips she shared you could hear Harmonize’s songs playing in the background.

Photos

Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Breakup

Just the other day, Harmonize, apologized to ex-wife Sarah Michelotti and also jot down a birthday message to ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala.

He made it clear that he was just making peace with his ex-wife.