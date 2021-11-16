RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Harmonize reveals the face of his new mzungu girlfriend [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Love is a beautiful thing

Harmonize and his girlfriend and Poizon Ivy the DJ
Harmonize and his girlfriend and Poizon Ivy the DJ

Konde Music Worldwide CEO Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize has revealed the face of his new girlfriend for the first time, days after confessing that he has fallen in love.

Recommended articles

Taking to his Insta-stories, Konde Boy shared a number of photos and short videos while posing beside his new lover. The two had gone to watch US basketball team Dallas Mavericks play.

"Finally I have the woman of my life," shared Harmonize over the weekend.

Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos]
Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

US based Kenyan Disc Jockey Poizon Ivy the DJ also shared a number of photos with Harmonize and his girlfriend after linking up at the Dallas Mavericks basketball court.

Poizon Ivy the DJ (Kenyan roots), is an official DJ for Dallas Mavericks, and she has been making sure the world gets to experience the Kenyan sound. In the clips she shared you could hear Harmonize’s songs playing in the background.

Photos

Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos]
Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos]
Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos]
Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos]
Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Harmonzie reveals the face of his new Mzungu girlfriend for the first time [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Breakup

Just the other day, Harmonize, apologized to ex-wife Sarah Michelotti and also jot down a birthday message to ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala.

He made it clear that he was just making peace with his ex-wife.

“Sihitaji Mahusiano mapya wala ya Zamani, I just made things clear and to appreciate the woman who was there for me Tukapitia mengi kuachana sio Vita…Single forever” wrote Konde Boy.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Harmonize reveals the face of his new mzungu girlfriend [Photos]

Harmonize reveals the face of his new mzungu girlfriend [Photos]

Former NTV presenter Victor Kiprop lands new job at BBC

Former NTV presenter Victor Kiprop lands new job at BBC

MTV EMAs 2021: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet [Photos]

MTV EMAs 2021: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet [Photos]

Keep my name out of it - King Kaka tells Eric Omondi ahead of planned demos

Keep my name out of it - King Kaka tells Eric Omondi ahead of planned demos

Jamaican Reggae singer Lila Iké alleges being raped and confirms being a lesbian

Jamaican Reggae singer Lila Iké alleges being raped and confirms being a lesbian

Too much gossip, less support - Angry Tanasha Donna lecture critics & bloggers

Too much gossip, less support - Angry Tanasha Donna lecture critics & bloggers

Harmonize hits back after former boss Diamond mocked him [Screenshot]

Harmonize hits back after former boss Diamond mocked him [Screenshot]

Diamond’s reaction as Rayvanny becomes 1st African act to perform at MTV EMAs

Diamond’s reaction as Rayvanny becomes 1st African act to perform at MTV EMAs

List of winners for the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Full List]

List of winners for the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Full List]

Trending

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Sanaipei Tande opens up on being offered money by Maina Kageni to have his baby [Video]

Sanaipei Tande and Maina Kageni

Sauti Sol's Bien breaks down how he will spend his Sh50 million

Sauti’s Sol’s Bien drops much anticipated EP ‘Bald Men Love Better’ ft Aaron Rimbui

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

Peter and Paul Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]