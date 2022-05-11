RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand dubbed 'Tembo'

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Harmonize has already released the design to his cigarette brand

Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand
Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand

Tanzanian singer and Konde Music Worldwide President Harmonize has announced that plans are underway for him to launch of own cigarette brand dubbed Tembo.

Recommended articles

An update from the Dunia hit-maker details that he is the process of sourcing for business partners (Investors) before he officially introduces his Tobacco products on the market.

“I need someone to put some serious investment let's do this together there is no way of doing this alone I need big partnership kila mtu anajua kiasi gani mtaaa unasubiri hii kitu kwa hamu 🗣🗣🗣🗣 #tembo #tembosigaret.

“Pure tobako linalo limwa hapa hapa Tanzania...!!!! haya sasa matajiri changamkieni hiii sio mpaka waingie wachina sisi wenyewe tunaweza 💪🏼 bei mtajipangia wenyewe wanangu,” reads announcement from Harmonize.

Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand
Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand Pulse Live Kenya

On August 10, 2020, Konde Boy was announced as the brand ambassador of Mastermind Tobacco Limited in Tanzania under their Yes Cigarette, but the star is now in the process of creating his own brand.

On July 29, 2007, Kenya and Tanzania became a party of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, drafting laws on how Tabacco products should be used.

In both countries, cigarette smoking is only allowed in designated smoking areas when in public or at workplaces.

The also law prohibits virtually all forms of advertising and promotion of tobacco products. Although sponsorship by the tobacco industry is not completely prohibited, publicity of the sponsorship is prohibited

The law requires all tobacco products to have a rotating, combined picture and text health warnings that must occupy 30 percent of the front (in English) and 50 percent of the back (in Kiswahili). The sale of single cigarettes, small packets of cigarettes, and waterpipe tobacco is also prohibited.

However, there are no restrictions on the sale of tobacco products via the internet or based on location. The sale of tobacco products is prohibited to persons under the age of 18.

Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand
Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand Pulse Live Kenya

Konde Boy has so far landed three ambassadorial deals.

In April 2020, the singer was appointed as the brand ambassador of CRDB Bank in Tanzania.

Ninajivunia mimi kama Harmonize kuwa Brand Ambassador was CRDB Bank” said an excited Harmonize.

On January 15th, 2020 , the Bedroom hit-maker was appointed as the brand ambassador of Sayona Twist, a nonalcoholic beverage from the Sayona Drinks Limited.

On August 10, 2020, Harmonize was announced as the brand ambassador of Mastermind Tobacco Limited in Tanzania under the Yes cigarette.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand dubbed 'Tembo'

Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand dubbed 'Tembo'

My dowry is Sh2 million - Stivo Simple Boy's ex-Pritty Vishy

My dowry is Sh2 million - Stivo Simple Boy's ex-Pritty Vishy

Sheila Mwanyigha's heartfelt tribute to her late father on his birthday

Sheila Mwanyigha's heartfelt tribute to her late father on his birthday

Kenya's Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif among 6 Spotify Radar artistes

Kenya's Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif among 6 Spotify Radar artistes

Stivo Simple Boy trademarks viral phrase 'Freshi Barida'

Stivo Simple Boy trademarks viral phrase 'Freshi Barida'

Singer Dela & hubby Dr Reign reveal son's face for the first time [Photos]

Singer Dela & hubby Dr Reign reveal son's face for the first time [Photos]

Juliani speaks on alleged appointment as Entertainment Director in Azimio coalition

Juliani speaks on alleged appointment as Entertainment Director in Azimio coalition

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

Give me 2 years, I'll be bigger than Wizkid - Portable

"Give me 2 years, I'll be bigger than Wizkid" - Portable

Trending

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Diamond in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shading Burna Boy and Wizkid [Screenshot]

Comedian Njugush claps back at Andrew Kibe after he attacked him

Comedian Njugush claps back at Andrew Kibe after he attacked him

Harmonize buys mother new car with money he made in Kenya

Harmonize

Genevieve Nnaji deletes all photos from her Instagram page

Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]