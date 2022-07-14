RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Harmonize unleashes new rules as lover Kajala takes over as manager

Dennis Milimo

Harmonize appointed Kajala as one of his managers after rekindling their lost love

Tanzania singer Harmonize has changed rules of engagement when it comes to booking him for shows, after adding his fiancée Frida Kajala to the list of his managers.

According to the singer, anybody looking forward to have him at his/her show should always book an extra seat for his lover, as she will always be part of his team.

“If you want me, make sure you can fly my Queen in the private jet, make sure there is two business class tickets and V8 for my team and band. Normal tickets then we go to Qatar. For more booking check with Frida Kajala and Choppa Tz,” Harmonize said.

Harmonize appointed Bongo movie actress Frida Kajala as one of his managers after rekindling their lost love.

"Doha tonight. Dubai 16 July. Mtwara 23 July. More booking contact me Let’s go," Kajala wrote.

The announcement was made by Konde Boy’s first manager Choppa, who mentioned that the singer now has a total of four managers. The four are Mjerumani, Jembe Ni Jembe, Choppa and Kajala.

“Allow me to welcome in management team new CEO and manager Kajala I’m excited to work with you shem,” Choppa wrote while welcoming Kajala to Konde Gang.

For the longest time, the Never Give Up hitmaker has been singing about making Kajala one of his managers if she takes him back and that has already happened.

Harmonize proposed to the actress on June 26, during a late lunch event where they had invited guests to witness the crowning moment of their relationship.

"We've been friends for almost seven years, sidhani kama kuna mtu anajua hilo [I don't think any of you know this]. Tulianza kama marafiki, watu ambao wanafahamiana" Harmonize begun, referring to Kajala as his best friend and love of his life.

He went on to elaborate that their friendship grew into an intimate relationship, noting that he did not imagine that Frida would take him back after their breakup.

"Nitazidi kumwambia, wewe ni mwanamke wa tofauti. Ukiniambia nizungumze nimekupatia nafasi gani katika maisha yangu, I'll be fearless because you know me, you know where we came from. You are one of the strongest women I've ever seen in my life.

"You've been there for me in a lot of things that I cannot explain right now - ni siri kati yangu na wewe na hata mara zingine umeniambia 'don't say it in public'. There a time I was experiencing a hard time and you even took me in, to live in your house and it's recent. I didn't have a house or even a place to sleep in... na hiyo imekuwa siri between you and I and you kept it private, hujai kuizungumzia mtu yeyote," Konde Boy poured out his heart as Kajala wiped tears from her eyes.

The Mwaka Wangu singer went on to disclose that it was such experiences with Kajala that had convinced him to make her his wife.

Dennis Milimo

