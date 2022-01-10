Harmonize’s 1st reaction as his signee ditches Konde Gang after 2 years

The Konde Gang President wished rapper all the best in his future endeavors, stating that his 2 years’ contract has ended.

“Thank you for representing bong Gang for 2 years. Love you brother and I wish you all the best, go make me proud. Always got you back and go shine rasta @Countrywizzt_tz,” reads Harmonize message to Country Boy.

Harmonize’s 1st reaction as his signee Country Boy ditches Konde Gang after 2 years Pulse Live Kenya

On Sunday, Konde Boy put together a party at the Konde Gang Headquarters, giving his employees and signees a chance to bid Country Boy goodbye as he exits the record label.

In another statement, the Konde Gang, Management explained that Country Boy’s contract had ended and he is now an independent artiste, free to work with anybody.

“Mkataba Kati Ya Konde Music Worldwide Na @countrywizzy_tz umemalizika hii leo tarehe 8 January 2022. Kuanzia leo Country Wizzy atakuwa sanii anaejitegemea aaada ya kufikia makubaliano ya pande zote mbili.

“Konde Music Worldwide inamtakia kila lenye kheri Country Wizzy kwenye career yake ya music pamoja na maisha kwa ujumla 🙏 All the best Wizzy!,” reads the post.

Country Boy was signed to Konde Gang, on September 11, 2020, alongside Killy and Cheed, who had parted ways with Alikiba’s Management (Kings Music).

On that particular day, Country Boy was gifted a brand new car together with his colleague Ibraah.

The Konde Gang Family

Currently, Konde Music Worldwide consists of the following artistes; Harmonize, Ibraah, , Cheed, Killy, Anjella and Nigerian star Skales who was signed to Konde Gang in July 2020.

Former Country Boy’s manager Petiman Wakuache, took to social media to welcome back his former artiste saying they are family, despite what transpired between them.

“Yes @countrywizzy_tz kama @countrywizzy_tz welcome back son. Yes kwenye maisha tumezaliwa tumelelewa na wazazi wetu kuna muda unafika lazima utoke nyumbani kwenda kuanza maisha yako ila sio kwamba maisha yakikushinda ushindwe kurudi kwenu No unaenda kutafuta maisha ukiona maisha magumu unarudi nyumbani sababu ujafukuzwa kwenu na kwenu ni kwenu.