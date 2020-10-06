Journalist Jacque Maribe has for the first time opened up on her baby daddy Eric Omondi, saying that when she got pregnant for him, the comedian had a ladies man image, and there was no room for a baby.

Speaking during an interview with True Love, The Hot Seat host said that they were friends for five years before they started dating.

“Eric and I were very good friends for about five years before we made the decision to cross that line and start dating,” she stated in the interview.

Jacque Maribe with Eric Omondi

According to her, she was very excited when she realized she was pregnant, because she really wanted to have a child, but Eric Omondi was not ready for the idea, and when word went public that he was the father, he left.

“By the time we realized that we were expecting, I was very excited. I really wanted a baby and had gone through all the motions of trying to get one. I was at a space where this was what I wanted and was genuinely actively working towards it. But I think for Eric and his career, he wasn’t very sure about the path he should take. Like do we do this and have a baby together? Not speaking ill of him, but at that time he had this ‘ladies man’ image, there was no space for a child in that mix,” said Ms Maribe.

“People had a field day guessing, saying he was Dennis’ child, some said it was some politician’s kid, until one of Eric’s friends let it out that we had been dating. So when he was put on the spot, he jumped ship,” she added.

Jacque Maribe, Eric Omondi and their son Zahari

Jacque Maribe noted that they later talked about it and decided that they were going to part ways, and would not raise their child together, and from then on, she decided teh child was hers.

“A very amicable split. I decided that this was my child, that I was going to bring him up by myself, and I was enough,” Maribe is quoted saying by True Love Magazine.

