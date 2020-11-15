New details have emerged as to why Nigerian Superstar Reekado Banks failed to perform at the NaiFest last weekend, despite jetting into the Country as the headliner of the event.

According to a source who spoke to Pulse Live on condition of anonymity, Reekadoh failed to show up on stage because he had not been paid the full amount agreed upon with organizers of the event.

“Reekado did not perform at Naifest because he had not been paid his balance of Sh500K ($500). Organizers saying it was because of the curfew is a lie. He had not been paid, so he couldn’t perform,” said our source.

Reekado Banks

The revelation comes at a time organizers of the event led by Socialite Bridget Achieng had alleged that the Nigerian superstar failed to perform because of the ongoing Covid-19 curfew in the country.

The mother of one (Achieng) claimed that government officers stopped the show, in the quest to observe curfew hours, but it turns out her statement was not true.

Other artistes who opted out of the NaiFest event due to payment issues include, Tanasha Donna, Jamal Gaddaffi and Sailors.

Reekado Banks

“Before I say anything else, I would like to first & foremost apologize to my fans for not being able to perform anymore at @the_nai_fest this Saturday. Due to unforeseen circumstances, my team & I had to cancel the show. To my fans & supporters, Rest assured, There will be many more to come.

I believe it is really high time promoters & organizers stop taking artistes for granted & RESPECT THE CRAFT. We put in a lot of work, hard earned money & time in the craft & the brand. To my fans, I’m sorry to disappoint all those who purchased tickets on my behalf. I will be making it up real soon & more show dates will be announced very soon..” said Tanasaha.

