Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys has showered Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platnumz with lots of praises after featuring him in her Album “ALICIA".

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Alicia described Chibu Dangote as an amazing artiste with a unique style, following the success of their collabo dubbed Wasted Energy.

“Wasted Energy is such a vibe…. I also love that Diamond Platnumz is part of this. An amazing Tanzanian artiste, who happened to be able to come in and bless this track with his unique style and I love how the worlds collide here. This is like world music collision at its finest” said Alicia Keys.

Diamond, Babu Tale, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.

Wasted Energy

Earlier on, Ms Keys had revealed that she met Diamond through her Husband Swizz Beatz who happens to be a big fan of Chibu’s music.

In September, Swizz Beatz was forced to intervene after Diamond Platnumz fans expressed displeasure in Alicia Keys act of giving their superstar only 26-seconds feature in her Album dubbed ALICIA.

At that particular time, Beatz defended his wife (Alicia) saying it was Diamond’s wish to be allocated 26 seconds in the song Wasted Energy, but the two (Diamond and Alicia) still have other projects (Songs) that will be released soon.

Alicia Keys

Also Read: Alicia Keys’ husband intervenes after Diamond’s fans attack his wife over his 26-seconds feature in her Album

“My Brother 4 life. Please let your fans know you did as you pleased on the rec and this is just part 1🙏🏽.|. She didn’t waste anything, we let our brother Diamond do as he wished and we are Happy. Relax” said Swizz Beatz.

Chibu replied "OOOH yes!! more Bombs coming".

However, despite the few seconds that Diamond’s voice is heard in the song, it’s the song that was given much attention by fans on the whole Album on YouTube. Currently, its Audio has 1.6 million views.

Alicia Keys, Swizz and Diamond Platnumz

Diamond is the only artistes from Africa featured in the Album, on Track number 4 “Wasted Energy” where he sings in Swahili.