He is my pastor & friend - Sonie opens up after Mulamwah's expose on 'Mubaba'

Dennis Milimo

I reached out to pastor Eric when I was suicidal and I was tired with life - Sonie

Caroline Sonie Muthoni speaks out on Mulamwah's allegations
Caroline Sonie Muthoni speaks out on Mulamwah's allegations

Kenyan YouTuber Caroline 'Sonie' Muthoni has refuted claims that she is dating a married man who is 60-years-old.

Speaking in a Insta-live, Sonie sought to clarify that the man in her baby daddy Mulamwah’s expose is actually her pastor and she was shocked with the damning allegations.

“My parents have raised me well, I want what is good and I have my own principals and I know what is right and what is wrong.

"Whoever was posted his name is pastor Eric Bingez. He's a pastor of mine, he's a friend of mine. He's a counsellor, I would say together with his beautiful wife Evelyne, they are my friend," Sonie narrated.

Caroline Sonie Muthoni speaks out on Mulamwah's allegations
Caroline Sonie Muthoni speaks out on Mulamwah's allegations

READ: Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Screenshot]

Adding that; “I reached out to pastor Eric when I was suicidal and I was tired with life and I was messed up and I said let me talk to some and the person I could talk to that time was pastor Eric. I called him, explained and thank God he was seeing everything that was happening on social media and I told him personally, I’m tired and done with life.

“Eric together with his wife have been walking with me through all this. Eric is someone I respect together with his family. If I call him when I have an issue he is some who will come together with his wife and help me and today I wake and I’m being told am dating him,”.

During the live video, Caroline Muthoni accused Mulamwah of assaulting her physically when they were in a relationship.

She further debunked claims that she tried to abort baby Keilah, way before she was born – accusing the comedian of neglecting his own blood - offering zero child support.

Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Photos]
Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Photos] Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“If you guys remember in 2020, I had a miscarriage and no one knows what happened. And all this stories started back then. Mulamwah have been violent for the longest time. During that time of the miscarriage, I was two months two pregnant.

"I came to learn that another lady was also pregnant for him and when I asked him that’s when he turned violent, for just asking if we are many,” Sonie explained.

On Monday, comedian David Oyando stage name Mulamwah opted to spoil the party for his baby mama Caroline ‘Sonie’ Muthoni’ days after revealing that she is back in the dating scene.

Mwalamwah argued that his ex-girlfriend was setting standards on social media with the introduction of a new boyfriend yet in reality she is dating a married man.

“Mnakulana na Wazee wa miaka 60, halafu mnakuja kuset standards kwa internet with sill pictures and silly interviews,” Mulamwah said.

“Sasa Mzee amenitishia, anataka kuniua. Its ok. Nishachoka. Make it quick when you come.

"Nikiskia naongelewa tena, 6 more to go. Then tukuje kwa wasanii sas. Ambieni Kijana akapimwe. Sometimes nyamaza nanii,” the comedian remarked.

Dennis Milimo

