He slid into my DM - Rev. Natasha on how she met her hubby Prophet Carmel

In an interview with Lynn Ngugi, Rev. Natasha revealed that Carmel 'slid into her DM' after watching a video of her preaching.

“It all started in an interesting way, he sent me a DM [direct messaging] on Instagram,” revealed Rev. Lucy Natasha.

Prophet Carmel confirmed Rev. Lucy Natasha’s recollection with a confession that he had watched a video of her and immediately felt a spark within him.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I was invited to preach in a place and the lady of the house showed me video of where my love is preaching about a royal wedding. I saw the video and there was such a spark in me and I said at any cost I need to slide into her DM.

“She is gorgeous and I see a strong woman in her, with a passionate heart and I liked it. I said, 'you know this is a woman of God and an example, I need to connect with her',” narrated Prophet Carmel.

During the conversation, Prophet Carmel noted that he camped in the DM talking to himself for some time before getting a reply from Rev. Natasha.

“It was like I was talking to myself because she is followed by almost a million people, but I did not lose hope,” Carmel said.

Rev. Natasha interjected with an explanation that she had found her now-husband's determination endearing.

“I bumped into the DMs after some time, but one thing I love about my hubby was his persistence. He kept sending me – not love messages, but more of I cover you, I pray for you [messages] because we had different outreaches, traveling different parts of the world.

"He kept saying I love the work that you do and I kept wondering who is this handsome India pastor. I checked him out because his messages were so consistent. Initially, I never thought that it would be a relationship,” the City preacher explained.

According to Natasha, they met in person for the first time in Dallas - Texas, USA.

“Later on, in person, we met in the US when we were both on assignment and the rest is history…we became friends even before we became lovers,” she said.

Prophet Carmel added: “I still remember that my heart started beating very fast. Seeing such a gorgeous woman of God in front of you. It was like Adam waking up from his sleep and saying this is mine.”

The couple further divulged that they are planning a white wedding that will be held in India and Canada. The two got engaged in November 2021 and hosted their traditional wedding ceremony on January 29, 2022.