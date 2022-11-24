He wouldn’t shake my hand - Nasty C reveals why he turned down Sarkodie's feature requests

According to him, Sarkodie would not shake his hand the first time they met hence holding a grudge against him and promising never to give him a verse should he grow into a man.

“See, when I first met Sarkodie, he wouldn’t shake my hand…

Cool, I’m not too proud to say I’m still a fan but I held a grudge and told myself to wait till I’m the man..” he rapped.

Nasty C admitted he gave "dump excuses" whenever Sarkodie requested a feature from him.

Things are however not the same anymore as Nasty C reveals he would grab any other opportunity Sarkodie throws at him to give his “hardest one yet.”

“…But now I’m over that sh*t and he got all my respect

If he asked me to do a verse again, it’d be my hardest one yet” he said.

The rapper also emphasized that he wanted to put his pride aside to make peace with Sarkodie after several months of feuding, but the BET winner disrespected him again.

“I tried to scratch that eight weeks hard as it was to put my pride aside, I tried to make peace, it wasn’t even a beef but that was pretty spaghetti row weeks later I’m disrespected and regretted already” he concluded.

Nasty C and Sarkodie have been on the radar as to who is the best rapper on several occasions, with fans of the two rappers arguing about who got the best rap lines and flow