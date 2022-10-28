RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hefty amount Risper Faith coughed up to achieve her desired body

Amos Robi

Risper said she did not spend a dime on the cosmetic surgeries as her husband paid for everything

Risper Faith
Risper Faith

Good looks and personal desires do not come easy and for businesswoman Risper Faith, that has been the case.

Her curvy body has cost her an arm and a leg something many cannot afford. In a recent interview with Mungai Eve, Risper revealed that she has undergone two cosmetic surgeries to attain her body goals.

Risper said that she has undergone liposuction (a surgical procedure that uses a suction technique to remove fat from specific areas of the body) after having her first child, a procedure that cost her Sh350,000.

Risper Faith
Risper Faith Risper Faith Pulse Live Kenya

She recently underwent a ballon gastric procedure that she hopes will help her cut excess weight. For the gastric balloon, Risper said that she had to cough out Sh465,000.

Despite the hefty prices for the procedures, Risper revealed that she did not use not even a cent of her money as her husband paid for all the expenses and is willing to spend more if need be.

“My husband pays for me, my money is for clothes, hair and nice phones, if I need another procedure, my husband will pay for it,” Risper said.

Risper hit at naysayers who said that her butt was fake insisting that her butt is natural.

Risper Faith and her husband
Risper Faith and her husband Risper Faith Pulse Live Kenya

In 2020, Risper underwent a gastric bypass on her stomach and lower back that extracted 8 liters of fat from her stomach and her lower back.

Risper said she had attempted other methods to cut excess which proved impossible.

