Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house - Kenyans asked to send money

In a tweet sent out on Thursday, the CJ Emeritus asked Kenyans who value humanity to stand with the human rights activists and shame perpetrators of the attack.

The ex-CJ provided a personal phone number through which anyone wishing to participate can direct the funds as well as his email address for further correspondence.

"I appeal to Kenyans who value humanity to help me and others to rebuild Boniface Mwangi’s house to shame those who sponsored the inhuman, cruel, and satanic act of blowing up Mwangi’s house," the former CJ appealed.

The former CJ shares a close friendship with the activist which has seen them walk side by side during various marches in search for justice in the country.

The two also spend a considerable amount of downtime together, if photos are anything to go by.

The former President of the Supreme Court of Kenya was among those who condemned the attack on Bonny's property stating that Kenyans are entitled to protection of their properties.

He disclosed that a distraught Mwangi called him on the night of October 20, 2021 to convey the unfortunate news that there had been an invasion at his property.

"Boniface Mwangi is my comrade-friend-son. He called me last night. He was wailing. So was his family. So, now our families are not safe. They’ve never been. A state that cannot guarantee the safety of both our lives and property is illegitimate.

"Our wailing has been the fundamental condition of our Motherland. The past, indeed, can be the present, and future. That’s why the clarion call, the struggle continues, is also a fundamental condition for our Motherland," he conveyed.

Investigations on Bombing at Boniface Mwangi's Machakos Property

The National Police Service (NPS) on Thursday issued a statement following the invasion notifying members of the public that they had acted on a report filed by one Isaac Ouma (believed to be one of Bonny's workers).

Police confirmed that officers from Thika Police Station visited the home and have officially kicked off investigations.

The authorities are pursuing three suspects who are reported to have accessed the home in a white pickup.

Former CJ Mutunga has added that an independent team has been assembled to carry out a similar investigation.