Here's Fireboy's least favourite thing about being a celebrity

In a recent interview with radio presenter Do2tun on Cool FM, Fireboy shared his dislike for the process, even though he loves his job as an entertainer.

"I love what I do, but I don't like the process. I love that my work takes me places, but the process of travelling? No. I don't even like going out and interacting with people that much. So having to submit my passport and all those things don't appeal to me," Fireboy expressed candidly.

Notably, Fireboy had a tremendously successful tour in Australia in October 2023, consisting of three shows. It kicked off with a performance at Promiseland in Gold Coast on September 30, 2023. Subsequently, Fireboy headlined at two consecutive sold-out shows. The tour involved a lot of traveling and pitstops, showcasing his talent across different locations.

Reflecting on the tour, Fireboy added, "It was a very crazy trip, long and far. When I got back, I was like, 'You know what? I need to take a break from traveling.' I took like two days off and decided to stop."