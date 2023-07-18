The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘He’s just a good guy’ - Spice Diana talks ‘chemistry’ with Diamond

Samson Waswa

Singer Hajara Namukwaya, better known as Spice Diana finally opened up on the rumored chemistry between her and Tanzania super star Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond Platnumz and Spice Diana
Diamond Platnumz and Spice Diana

A lot of tattle went around in the media last week during Diamond’s trip to Kampala, about the relationship between the two.

Recommended articles

It is understood that Diamond and Diana have up to three song projects they are working on together; more than most of the artists outside his country.

In the build up to his Comedy Store concert at Kololo on Friday, the Tanzanian told press that although he treats Diana like a sister, he wouldn’t mind being with her or fathering her child.

“I treat her as a sister but if something else happens, it's not going to be my fault... Besides, she’s not a bad person to have a kid with; she’s cute,” Diamond said at a press conference

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting for the first time on this, Diana told journalists that she’s simply good friends and has no other involvement with Diamond.

The ‘Kwata Wano’ singer went on to describe Diamond as a “good guy,” revealing that on her last visit to Tanzania, he gave her a tour of his Dar es Salaam mansion and treated her well.

I went with my team some time back, and he gave us a tour of the house. He treated us so well; he paid for accommodation for the whole crew, he served us dinner at home and paid for our transport and everything,” she said.

Spice Diana
Spice Diana Pulse

Asked if she has any feelings, even remotely for the Tanzanian, Diana said not at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve heard what he told you; good thing is he is the one who told you that himself not me. But for me, I don't know what I feel about him at the moment,” she said.

He’s just a good friend, like I told you… he’s a good guy.”

Talking about their night together on the eve of the concert, Diana said it was just a studio session.

She said she, her team and Diamond left (Kololo) after the sound check and we went with a mobile studio to his place,” she said

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Willis Raburu takes new City Hall job after leaving Citizen TV

Willis Raburu takes new City Hall job after leaving Citizen TV

KRG says he is godfather to Diana B's child, explains viral dancing clip

KRG says he is godfather to Diana B's child, explains viral dancing clip

‘He’s just a good guy’ - Spice Diana talks ‘chemistry’ with Diamond

‘He’s just a good guy’ - Spice Diana talks ‘chemistry’ with Diamond

How Lava Lava intends to unveil girlfriend to the world

How Lava Lava intends to unveil girlfriend to the world

WATCH: Diamond, Juma Jux & crew thrown into panic after elevator gets stuck

WATCH: Diamond, Juma Jux & crew thrown into panic after elevator gets stuck

Eddie Butita reveals packed future for his company after Diani mission

Eddie Butita reveals packed future for his company after Diani mission

Zari's kids quiz her about relationship with Shakib

Zari's kids quiz her about relationship with Shakib

Busta Rhymes congratulates Burna Boy for selling out stadium in New York

Busta Rhymes congratulates Burna Boy for selling out stadium in New York

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brian Kimaru's wife and his sons

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Actor Arabron Osenya

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

Yasin Cengiz

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos