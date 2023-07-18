‘He’s just a good guy’ - Spice Diana talks ‘chemistry’ with Diamond

It is understood that Diamond and Diana have up to three song projects they are working on together; more than most of the artists outside his country.

In the build up to his Comedy Store concert at Kololo on Friday, the Tanzanian told press that although he treats Diana like a sister, he wouldn’t mind being with her or fathering her child.

“I treat her as a sister but if something else happens, it's not going to be my fault... Besides, she’s not a bad person to have a kid with; she’s cute,” Diamond said at a press conference

Commenting for the first time on this, Diana told journalists that she’s simply good friends and has no other involvement with Diamond.

The ‘Kwata Wano’ singer went on to describe Diamond as a “good guy,” revealing that on her last visit to Tanzania, he gave her a tour of his Dar es Salaam mansion and treated her well.

“I went with my team some time back, and he gave us a tour of the house. He treated us so well; he paid for accommodation for the whole crew, he served us dinner at home and paid for our transport and everything,” she said.

Pulse

Asked if she has any feelings, even remotely for the Tanzanian, Diana said not at the moment.

“I’ve heard what he told you; good thing is he is the one who told you that himself not me. But for me, I don't know what I feel about him at the moment,” she said.

“He’s just a good friend, like I told you… he’s a good guy.”

Talking about their night together on the eve of the concert, Diana said it was just a studio session.