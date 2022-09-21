RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Betty Bayo's hubby shares relationship tip with couples

Masia Wambua

Gospel musician Betty Bayo's husband, Hiram Gitau, popularly known as Tash, has taken to social media to share a piece of advice with couples as celebrity breakups appear to be the order of the day.

Kenyan gospel musician Betty Bayo with her husband Hiram Gitau
In the post that Tash put on his Instagram page, he told his followers not to let anyone tamper with their relationships.

According to Tash, no family member has the right to get into the affairs of who one chooses for a partner. He went further and asked men to protect their spouses from toxic family members who don't like seeing marriages and relationships doing well.

Betty Bayo and her husband Hiram Gitau alias Tash in an undisclosed location
"Never let Your family undermine Your partner. You did not choose someone who will please them but someone who will make You happy," Tash posted.

He reminded his followers that when choosing a spouse, you choose someone who will make you, not the family members, happy.

His followers agreed with sentiments on his timeline and admired how he looks lovely with his wife.

Tash and Betty have been married for almost one year now.

Hiram Gitau with his wife Betty Bayoin undisclosed location
Betty Bayo was born in Banana, Kiambu, but brought up in Ol Kalou before moving to Kiambu town. Unfortunately, her desire to get an education did not go well because she was forced to drop out of school in Form Two for lack of school fees.

The two lovers tied the knot last year, 2021 in December in a colourful traditional wedding attended by friends and family after the two spend two years dating.

The renowned gospel singer was previously married to controversial preacher Victor Kanyari with whom she separated and has two children from their relationship.

Tash is also said to have separated from his former wife whose details remain scanty and with whom it is said he also has two children.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
