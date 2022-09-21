Betty Bayo's hubby shares a relationship tip with couples

According to Tash, no family member has the right to get into the affairs of who one chooses for a partner. He went further and asked men to protect their spouses from toxic family members who don't like seeing marriages and relationships doing well.

"Never let Your family undermine Your partner. You did not choose someone who will please them but someone who will make You happy," Tash posted.

He reminded his followers that when choosing a spouse, you choose someone who will make you, not the family members, happy.

His followers agreed with sentiments on his timeline and admired how he looks lovely with his wife.

Tash and Betty have been married for almost one year now.

Betty Bayo was born in Banana, Kiambu, but brought up in Ol Kalou before moving to Kiambu town. Unfortunately, her desire to get an education did not go well because she was forced to drop out of school in Form Two for lack of school fees.

The two lovers tied the knot last year, 2021 in December in a colorful traditional wedding attended by friends and family after the two spend two years dating.

The renowned gospel singer was previously married to controversial preacher Victor Kanyari with whom she separated and has two children from their relationship.