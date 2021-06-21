The invite only party was graced by her close friends and family members, who were out to celebrate the talented actress for turning a year older.

Moments captured from the party were later shared on social media by Ms Shighadi who noted that she was happy to share her 30th Birthday with people who matter to her the most.

The party was held under a Swahili/Moroccan theme and the former Maria actress loved everything about it.

How Actress Bridget Shighadi’s 30th Birthday Party went down (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Happy 30th

“Celebrated my birthday with my family and friends and it was everything I ever imagined 😍 Went with a swahili/Moroccan theme and the decor blew me away, thanks to @party_themes_kenya who I really gave a have a hard time but brought every idea I had to life 🙏🏽

Location: @prideinn_azure, they were sweet enough and even let the stuff stick to the theme, food was all Swahili menu and it was soooo good 😋” shared an excited Shighadi.

Earlier on, Actor and Film Director Nick Mutuma had jot down a beautiful message to his Baby Mama Ms Shighadi.

“May this day be as sunny as your smile. Happy birthday @bridgetshighadi and welcome to the third floor 😅❤️🌹🎈 Help me wish Mama Dua a happy birthday 🎉” wrote Nick Mutuma.

How Actress Bridget Shighadi’s 30th Birthday Party went down (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

How Actress Bridget Shighadi’s 30th Birthday Party went down (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

How Actress Bridget Shighadi’s 30th Birthday Party went down (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Birthday Wishes

brikichow “I've watched your stories so many times😂😍😍😍so cool❤️”

glorianmumo “Cute 🔥🔥happy birthday 🎂”

patakenya “You are looking so goood😍”

nancie_oanda “You sure looked lovely doll 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

harmonynegra “Happy birthday 🎉🎉🎉🎉”

lil_mbonari “❤️🔥This is soo lovely ❤️. Happy birthday beautiful”

unique.elias “Hbd age gracefully 😍😍”

karey.__ “You're amazing..happy Birthday”

djmokenya “Happy birthday mama Dua”

weezdom254 “Happy Birthday Mama Dua🙏”

shaffieweru “More Life…More light en More Blessings to MamaDua @bridgetshighadi”

glangiri “Happy birthday Mama Dua . 😊”