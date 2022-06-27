RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How a call to Lulu Hassan changed content creator Nicholas Kioko's life [Video]

Amos Robi

Before content creation Nicholas Kioko used to do manicure and pedicure for ladies at Machakos bus terminus

Nicholas Kioko
Nicholas Kioko

Online content creator Nicholas Kioko has opened up on how a video with Kisii Comedian Onsongo redeemed his stint in online content creation.

In an interview on KulaCooler show, Kioko revealed that a call to news anchor Lulu Hassan for a video with the young comedian changed his presence in the online platform completely.

Kioko revealed that his video featuring Onsongo comedian blew him up adding that he included, news anchor Lulu Hassan in the video.

“The young comedian was coming to Nairobi for interviews and I told presenter Ali I wanted a different kind of interview with him so I asked Lulu Hassan if I could her and allow the young man say hello to her which we did. At first the video didn’t do well after uploading but after one hour, the video began doing well and I saw what I had not seen in my life,” Kioko narrated.

After doing the video at the Royal Media Studios with Lulu and uploading it, Kioko said the reaction was massive noting that the video changed his entire game moving him from 9300 subscribers on YouTube to 100,000 subscribers within three weeks.

Kioko also opened up on how his stint at Royal Media Service owned Citizen TV was cut short by the Corona Virus pandemic.

He said the coming of the pandemic saw all interns in the media house sent home with the promise of having them back as soon as things normalized something he says has not not materialized to date.

Nicholas Kioko
Nicholas Kioko

The content creator clarified that he was not fired from the station as he was not an employee yet.

“I have never been employed my entire life, I was an intern at Citizen TV, that is one thing that people don’t know. When Corona set in, the editor told us all interns were to go home and we were to be called back when things normalized, but to date things have never normalized,” Kioko sarcastically said.

Asked if he would join the media house if handed a chance, Kioko said he would love to join the entity as a radio presenter.

Nicholas Kioko and comedian Onsongo
Nicholas Kioko and comedian Onsongo

Kioko is among the biggest content creators creators having over 240K subscribers on You Tube.

Amos Robi

