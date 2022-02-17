RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Best dressed celebrities at Zuchu’s special concert at Mlimani City [Photos]

Dennis Milimo

A good number of celebrities came out dressed to the nines!

Esma Platnumz, Jihan Dimack, Jamal April and Zuchu
Best dressed celebrities at Zuchu's special concert at Mlimani city - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV

These days, celebrities in East Africa ain’t playing when it comes to red carpet fashion.

Most celebrities are now investing in stylists to help them put together the perfect look for the red carpet.

WCB signee Zuchu held a special concert, Mahaba Ndindindi, at Mlimani City in Dar-es-Salaam to celebrate the month of love and a good number of celebrities came out dressed to kill for the high-fashion party.

The concert was graced by Bongo movie actors, musicians, media personalities, and a few government officials led by the Minister for Information and Communications Nape Moses Nnauye and Mohamed Mchengerwa - Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports.

Best dressed celebrities at Zuchu’s special concert at Mlimani city - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Best dressed celebrities at Zuchu's special concert at Mlimani city - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV

Some of the notable names that graced the occasion include; Diamond Platnumz, Mama Dangote, Chege, Lil Ommy, Hassan Abbas (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports), Irene Uwoya, MP Babu Tale, Mkubwa Fella, Sallam SK, Esma Platnumz, Fred VunjaBei, Duma actor, Joseph Kusaga (MD Clouds Media Group), Mbosso, Dullvani, Nana Dollz, Noel Tz, Haji Manara, Chidi Benz, Irene Paul, Mac Voice, Zembwela, Gig Money, Queen Darleen, Madee, Jihan Dimack, Dullah Planet, Young Lunya, Diva the Bawse, and Khadija Kopa (Zuchu’s mother).

Performance at the concert was staged by Zuchu, Mbosso, Kassim Mganga, MacVoice, Q-Chillah and Chibu Dangote.

Following the success of the much-hyped concert, Zuchu penned down a thank you note to everyone who was part of the sold-out party.

Model Jihan Dimack
Model Jihan Dimack - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV

Thanking her guests for gracing the occasion, Zuchu added that she had only received positive feedback from attendees and it had encouraged her to do even better.

“Naomba nichukue nafasi hii kutoa shukrani kwa Viongozi wetu wakiongozwa na Mh Nape Nnauye kwa kuacha kazi zenu na kuja kufurahi nasi. Nashukuru media na wadau wote wa burudani kwa kua nasi bega kwa bega .Niombe pia msamaha kama kutakua na makosa kadhaa yaliyojitokeza . Mashabiki zangu wapenzi wangu bila ya nyinyi mimi si zuchu nawapenda sana Asante sana,” Zuchu said.

Zuchu made a grand entrance to the event while holding hands with her boss Diamond Platnumz.

Also Read: Zuchu makes history as Sukari becomes most watched song in 2021

Singer Zuchu
Singer Zuchu - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV

On the other hand, Wasafi Media CEO Platnumz also appreciated everyone who attended Zuchu’s concert.

“Kwa niaba ya Taasisi ya Wasafi ningependa kuwashukuru wote mlofanikisha Shughuri ya #MahabaNdindindi Tareh 14 Feb pale Mlimani City... Ndoto yetu kama Taasisi ni kuendelea kushirikiana na Serikali katika kukuza tasnia ya Habari, Michezo, Sanaa na Tamaduni.... kutengeneza fursa mbalimbali za ajira na Kuendelea kuwawezesha vijana wenye vipawa waweze kujiajiri Zaidi,” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

Photos from Zuchu’s Mahaba Ndi Ndi Ndi concert

Jamal April. Best dressed celebrities at Zuchu’s special concert at Mlimani city - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Jamal April - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Diamonbd Platnumz and Zuchu - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Actress Irene Uwoya - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Actress Irene Uwoya - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Model Jihan Dimack
Model Jihan Dimack - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Wasafi FM presenter Dida.
Wasafi FM presenter Dida - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Model Nana Dollz
Model Nana Dollz - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu
Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Zuchu
Zuchu - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Esma Platnumz
Esma Platnumz - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Actress Iren Paul
Actress Iren Paul - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Wasafi TV's Calypsoo
Wasafi TV's Calypsoo - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Wasafi FM presenter Ammy Gal
Wasafi FM presenter Ammy Gal - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Best dressed celebrities at Zuchu’s special concert at Mlimani city - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Best dressed celebrities at Zuchu's special concert at Mlimani city - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV
Wasafi FM Presenter Diva
Wasafi FM Presenter Diva - Images courtesy of Wasafi TV

Dennis Milimo

