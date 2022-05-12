How Chipukeezy's grand birthday party went down upon turning 32 [Photos]

The invite only birthday party was graced by his family members and close friends among them; Comedian Eric Omondi, Governor Alfred Mutua, Sleepy David, Gloria Kyallo, Big Ted, Anita Soina, Dr. Ofweneke, MCA Tricky, Butita among others.

Moments captured from the party were later shared on social media by the comedian – thanking everyone who showed up to celebrate with him.

Exquisite photos from Chipukeeyz’s Birthday party Pulse Live Kenya

“My friend and my Governor @dralfredmutua_official is here to celebrate with me my 32nd birthday 🎉 Happy birthday to me,”

“A big shout out to all my industry brothers and sisters who came through for me last night 🙏❤️,” Chipu said.

In a separate post, Chipukeezy mentioned that he is planning to hold another joint birthday party with his fellow comedian Sleepy David who just turned 30-years-old.

“Thanks to everyone for taking your time to send me your warmest wishes .Tonight tupatane Captain lounge for the birthday party 🎉.

“Help me celebrate my good and long time Friend @sleepydavid who is turning 30 Today 🎉🎉👏 happy birthday bro👊🏿Leo tunamerge birthday celebrations hapo Captain Lounge kujeni tupige sherehe🔥,” Chipukeezy shared.

In one of the videos shared by Chipukzeey, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua is seen showing off his impressive dancing skills while on stage with the comedian – entertaining all the invited guests.

