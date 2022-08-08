RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How Diamond negotiated Sh11.9 million for 10-minute performance

Insider reveals the negotiations and source of funds that earned Diamond Platnumz Sh1.2 million for every minute he was on stage at the Azimio la Umoja mega rally.

Diamond Platnumz performed at Azimo la Umoja One Kenya Alliance political rally in Kasarani
Diamond Platnumz performed at Azimo la Umoja One Kenya Alliance political rally in Kasarani

Reports have emerged on how much money Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz was paid to perform at Azimo la Umoja One Kenya Alliance rally over the weekend.

According to sources aware of how the artist was booked, the organisers were charged $100,000 (Shs 11,921,230.00) for the 10-minute performance.

This translates to about Sh1.2 million per minute, for the Tanzanian superstar who has recently achieved global fame.

Diamond Platnumz performed at Azimo la Umoja One Kenya Alliance political rally in Kasarani
Diamond Platnumz performed at Azimo la Umoja One Kenya Alliance political rally in Kasarani Pulse Live Kenya

According to well-placed sources, Diamond’s booking was only considered three weeks before the event as a surprise performance.

The money was reportedly paid by a Tanzanian tycoon who wanted to support Azimo la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

One of the key negotiators was said to be Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Kindly this is off the record, but the conversation to have Diamond perform at Raila’s rally had been in the pipeline for three weeks. The performance was actually sponsored by a tycoon in Tanzania.

"I am not sure if the tycoon is a businessman or a politician but clearly it seems it's someone well known to Azimio's principals. However, what I’m sure of is that Diamond was paid $100,000 for the Kasarani performance,” the source told Nation.

Diamond had previously announced that he charges $70,000 for shows outside Tanzania but being a political season, he knew he could squeeze an extra $30,000.

Diamond Embraces Azimio One Kenya candidate Raila Odinga
Diamond Embraces Azimio One Kenya candidate Raila Odinga Diamond Embraces Azimio One Kenya candidate Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

He arrived in Kenya, brought the Kasarani Stadium to a standstill and jetted out to South Africa where he had been planning a birthday party for his daughter.

In 2021, Diamond Platnumz's manager Sallam SK revealed in an interview that the musician's rate card is dynamic and subject to price increases.

He said other than the performance fees, event organizers also have to make special travel arrangements for the bongo star.

To fly the star out of his country, one has to do it via private jet and cover the food and accommodation for him and his crew.

The manager said that because his popularity and music catalogue had increased over the years, they had to adjust the prices.

Denis Mwangi

