How Dorotia brought Clever J closer to Chameleone

The Belgian supported Chameleone financially in Nairobi where he had gone to record a song with Kenyan hip-hop group Kalamashaka and ended up stuck there with no means of transport back to Kampala after being stood up.

According to Clever J, Dorotia, who was paying him about Shs50k-60k per month to clean her office, would later ask him to do more work at home and he ended up becoming a househelp.

At the time, Chameleone and Dorotia were staying in Muyenya, a leafy Kampala suburb.

He said there was no fixed salary; payment varied from month to month at Dorotia’s discretion.

However, Chameleone and Clever J had grown up together in Kawempe. Chameleone’s father is J’s uncle, so J spent part of his childhood at Gerald Mayanja’s home.

When Chameleone released Kumobwesiga, J used the song's beat to record his own song which he played for Chameleone who appreciated his work. J decided to leave Chameleone’s house in Muyenga and start producing music.

Clever J, real name Gerald Muwonge, was born in Nsambya and was abandoned by his mom when he was young, so real was raised by his father, John Bukenya.

He dropped out of school in S.2 at Nagalama Islamic Secondary School.

Being a choir leader in school and living with the Mayanja brothers exposed him to music.

He got close to Chameleone because he used to help him collect clay for his molding work. He eventually left the Mayanja home because Chameleone’s mother, Prossy Musoke, didn't like him.

After leaving, he hustled for a bit in town before getting a gig to do music production in Lira.

He left Lira unceremoniously after seizing his boss's laptop for not paying him.

He returned to Kampala and gave the laptop to Chameleone's father but he was later arrested and sentenced to a prison in Lira.

He learnt production while living with Chameleone in Muyenga though he never directly taught him.

His first song was Celina, recorded under Leone Island and Chameleone helped him produce his first three songs.

He split with Chameleone when he stopped him from singing at the Fire Base Vs Leone Island music battle.

He decided to stop working with Chameleone after that.

His breakthrough song was 'Manzi Wa Nani'.

