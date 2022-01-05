RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How Guardian Angel addressed critics during his wedding with Esther Musila [Video]

The couple has faced ageist comments about their relationship

Gospel singer Guardian Angel has sent a message to his critics, hours after his secretive wedding ceremony with the love of his life, Esther Musila.

On Wednesday January 5, 2022, Angel put up a short video captured at their wedding, stating that it has not been easy to reach where they are now.

The singer borrowed Zabron Singers' song Sweetie Sweetie to drive the point home, acknowledging that a lot has been said about their relationship.

“Sweetie Sweetie baby, haikuwa rahisi tufike leo x2, Walisema mchana usiku wakalala na bado tunapendana na leo tunaoana, Walisema mchana usiku wakalala na bado tunapendana na leo tunaoana. Sweetie Sweetie baby, haikuwa rahisi tufike leo,” sang Guardian Angel during the wedding.

The Swahili lyrics "Walisema mchana, usiku wakalala na bado tunapendana" can be translated to mean, "They said so many bad things about us in the day and went to bed at night yet still we love each other."

The lovebirds tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony that was graced by their close friends and family on Tuesday January 4, 2022.

Taking to social media, Guardian said: “And on my birthday, God did it again. Mr & Mrs OMWAKA. #lovewins.”

“My WIFE @esther.musila 💍 ❣❣❣,” read a caption on his photo with Esther.

On her part, Esther wrote: “To find someone as special as you out of all the people in the world is something I never imagined. Let's do this life together. Mr & Mrs Omwaka ❤❤.”

Fans and celebrities flocked the comment section of the couple's social media posts with congratulatory messages.

Proposal

Guardian proposed to Esther Musila in May 2021 and she said yes.

The proposal coincided with a surprise birthday party thrown for her and it proved to be an emotional affair for the mother of three.

In videos shared on Instagram, Angel could be seen ushering his darling to a table fully prepared to for her birthday surprise. Minutes later, while she was cutting the cake, Angel went down on his knee to pop the big question.

A happy Esther took to social media to share the news of her engagement “Oh my God - I said yes again🙏”.

