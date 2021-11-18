RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How Jalang'o bought his first Benz just months after being auctioned

Jalang'o went from owing millions in debt to buying his first Mercedes Benz E250.

Radio presenter Jalang'o
Radio presenter Jalang'o

Kiss 100 presenter Jalang’o has recalled how he was auctioned after his company ran into debts between 2010 and 2011.

Jalang’o, who runs a marketing and advertising business called Arena Media said that he had borrowed money to execute the work but unfortunately things didn't work out as he had planned.

We put together a cast, shot the video and put up the billboards. The client was happy and said we would wait for the money,” he started.

Two weeks turned into four months, five months… I used to pay people with my salary and everyone left after we got auctioned,” he said.

The auctioneers took all car and his office furniture, including expensive furniture he had been gifted by media executive Caroline Mutoko.

After Jalang’o finished clearing all his debts he decided to forget about the deal and went on with his life.

The company would later call the radio presenter and tell him that his payment had been processed.

Excited about making a comeback, he visited a local high end furniture supplier and furnished his office then bought laptops for his staff who had fled.

I put a statement at Kenya National Theatre saying that if you were working for Arena Media and you left because we were auctioned your space is there you can come back,” Jalang’o recalled.

Radio presenter Jalang'o in his convertible Mercedes Benz
Radio presenter Jalang'o in his convertible Mercedes Benz Pulse Live Kenya

Using some of the money left from the payment, the radio presenter bought his first Mercedes Benz, a black E250.

Jalang’o hinted that the payment was in the millions after his co-host Kamene Goro wondered how he was able to buy all those items with one pay cheque.

You don’t get auctioned for small money, you get auctioned for real money,” he said, joking that Kamene currently drives the same model he had years ago.

