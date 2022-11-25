RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How Kenzo was obsessed with Grammy even before nomination

Trevor Taremwa

Eddy Kenzo has been the highlight of the local music industry this month after getting nominated for a Grammy Award.

While many fans assume this was a miracle, inside sources from Eddy Kenzo’s camp reveal that he was actually obsessed with the award before the nomination.

Sources inside the BET winner’s camp reveal that he willed this nomination into fruition.

After winning the BET, Eddy Kenzo’s next big move was to at least get a nomination in the Grammys.

It is reported that Kenzo has been praying and fasting for this achievement.

He did not stop at that but also went forth to put a Grammy wallpaper on his phone since that time saying that he would only remove it if he gets a nod.

According to an insider at Big Talent, Kenzo’s belief that this would be was so mind boggling.

“I have never seen someone with so much belief as Kenzo. He prayed for the BET and he got it. He has been praying for a Grammy nomination and it has come. Many say its luck but I would say God listens to his prayers,” revealed the source.

Eddy Kenzo’s nomination came a few weeks ago, being nominated for his feature with American singer Matt B, Gimme Love.

According to Kenzo, it was all a dream that finally came to fruition.

Edrisah Musuuza, known professionally, as Eddy Kenzo is a professional singer and music executive who is the founder and a member of Big Talent entertainment.

