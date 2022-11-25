How Kenzo was obsessed with Grammy even before nomination

Sources inside the BET winner’s camp reveal that he willed this nomination into fruition.

After winning the BET, Eddy Kenzo’s next big move was to at least get a nomination in the Grammys.

It is reported that Kenzo has been praying and fasting for this achievement.

He did not stop at that but also went forth to put a Grammy wallpaper on his phone since that time saying that he would only remove it if he gets a nod.

According to an insider at Big Talent, Kenzo’s belief that this would be was so mind boggling.

“I have never seen someone with so much belief as Kenzo. He prayed for the BET and he got it. He has been praying for a Grammy nomination and it has come. Many say its luck but I would say God listens to his prayers,” revealed the source.

Eddy Kenzo’s nomination came a few weeks ago, being nominated for his feature with American singer Matt B, Gimme Love.

According to Kenzo, it was all a dream that finally came to fruition.