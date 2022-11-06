RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How KQ pilots' strike has made Karen Nyamu's birthday worthwhile

Amos Robi

Karen Nyamu is celebrating her birthday although she is stuck in Mombasa

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu has marked her birthday with a beautiful message for herself.

Taking to her Instagram, Karen Nyamu looked back at the events leading up to the August 9 elections that led to her nomination in the senate.

Nyamu who is stuck in Mombasa due to the ongoing Kenya Airways pilots' strike said the strike gave her time for self-reflection and to enjoy the big day.

“The year is 2022. The events, unforgettable! Aggressive campaigns, the birth of a little princess, stepping down from the Nairobi senate race just when my campaign was getting to its peak, cut throat presidential campaigns, winning the presidency! Nomination to the senate.

Senator Karen Nyamu
Senator Karen Nyamu Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

“And as i turn a year older today, It is not by mistake that im stuck in mombasa with my babies after KQ pilots striked immediately we closed the senate induction program. The universe wanted me to slow down enjoy and reflect. Happy birthday Karenzo, Bebe ya Kanairo!” Nyamu wrote.

chriskirwa HappyBirthday Muthaka - Too many More Years

jacquemaribe Happy birthday my darling may the new year bring every happiness and fulfillment your way! Love you to the moon and back ❤️

nzisa_households Happy birthday mhesh..May God grant you all the desires of your heart..Thank you for always supporting small businesses with your platform..May God blessings overflow in your life❤️❤️❤️

shikuliz85gmail.com_Happy birthday babe ya kanario 😂 as you call yourself 😍 mama Sam junior..mama nimo and mama Tatiana ..age gracefully like fine wine 🎂 🍾 .. enjoy your day while waiting for the pilots to end their strike 🙌❤️❤️

njorogephilomena Happy birthday ad forgive all those you have hurt so that God can forgive you and open more doors

bobo.mwang Happy birthday @karenzo.nyamu. You are an inspiration to many. Cheers to good health, wealth and more blessings 🙌

Senator Karen Nyamu
Senator Karen Nyamu Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of two has hinted at having one last child to wrap it up although she did not specify when exactly she would have the baby and with who.

“Having a baby in your home is one of life’s biggest blessings. I need one last one nifunge mchezo,” Nyamu wrote on her Instagram stories.

Karen Nyamu has two children with popular Kikuyu Benga singer Samidoh. The two welcomed their second child in February 2022.

