How KQ pilots' strike has made Karen Nyamu's birthday worthwhile

Taking to her Instagram, Karen Nyamu looked back at the events leading up to the August 9 elections that led to her nomination in the senate.

Nyamu who is stuck in Mombasa due to the ongoing Kenya Airways pilots' strike said the strike gave her time for self-reflection and to enjoy the big day.

“The year is 2022. The events, unforgettable! Aggressive campaigns, the birth of a little princess, stepping down from the Nairobi senate race just when my campaign was getting to its peak, cut throat presidential campaigns, winning the presidency! Nomination to the senate.

“And as i turn a year older today, It is not by mistake that im stuck in mombasa with my babies after KQ pilots striked immediately we closed the senate induction program. The universe wanted me to slow down enjoy and reflect. Happy birthday Karenzo, Bebe ya Kanairo!” Nyamu wrote.

Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

The mother of two has hinted at having one last child to wrap it up although she did not specify when exactly she would have the baby and with who.

“Having a baby in your home is one of life’s biggest blessings. I need one last one nifunge mchezo,” Nyamu wrote on her Instagram stories.