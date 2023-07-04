The sports category has moved to a new website.


How Mejja, Otile Brown & 8 other artists came up with their stage names

Amos Robi

Genge singer Jua Cali's name originated from his ambition to represent his hood, California. 'Jua Cali' loosely translates to 'Know Cali'

Mejja and Otile Brown
In the vibrant and diverse landscape of Kenyan music, the power of a name holds significant meaning.

Behind every artist's chosen moniker lies a tapestry of cultural heritage, personal stories, and profound inspirations. These names are not merely arbitrary labels but bear testament to the rich history and artistic visions that shape their careers within the Kenyan art scene.

In this article, we explore the meanings and inspirations behind the names of renowned Kenyan artists:

Among the most notable gospel artists of the last decade, Daddy Owen borrowed his name from the tag 'Daddy' he was given when he was young.

He then adopted the name and incorporated Owen to create his musical identity.

Daddy Owen
Daddy Owen Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

The singer, whose real name is David Mathenge, surprisingly did not plan to name himself 'Nameless'. According to Nameless, in 1999, Capital FM was searching for talented rappers.

Although he wasn't actively seeking an opportunity in music, he decided to take a chance and give it a shot. When asked for his stage name, he spontaneously said 'Nameless', which appealed to the listeners and stuck.

Nameless
Nameless Pulse Live Kenya

Genge singer Mejja's name comes from his real name Major Nameye Khadija, with a slight variation in spellings to create his stage name.

Mejja
Mejja Pulse Live Kenya
Born and bred in California, Jua Cali's name originates from his ambition to represent his hood, California. 'Jua Cali' loosely translates to 'Know Cali', Cali being a short form for California.

Genge singer Jua Cali
Genge singer Jua Cali Genge singer Jua Cali Pulse Live Kenya
The 'Kigeugeu' singer Jaguar derived his name from his real name Charles Njagua, which many people had difficulties pronouncing. He then chose to adopt the name 'Jaguar' as his stage name.

Singer Jaguar
Singer Jaguar Singer Jaguar Pulse Live Kenya

Formerly known as Rap Damu, Nai Boi, whose real name is Michael Kenney Clave, chose the name Nai Boi because his previous music style was associated with Nigeria.

He decided to adopt a new name to demonstrate his support for local music, and now refers to himself as Nai Boi World Wide.

Naiboi
Naiboi Naiboi Pulse Live Kenya

Born Yusuf Ali, his fans originally bestowed the nickname 'Ali Cure' upon him during his school days, which could have potentially become his first stage name.

However, he eventually opted for the name 'Arrow Bwoy' due to his fascination with the symbolism of an arrow. The concept of an arrow piercing something and leaving a lasting mark deeply resonated with him.

Arrow Bwoy
Arrow Bwoy Arrow Bwoy Pulse Live Kenya

He aspired for his music to possess a similar impact, where it would penetrate the hearts and minds of listeners and leave an indelible impression.

Born Jacob Obunga, Otile says his name is an acronym of his real name, while 'Brown' refers to his complexion.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya
Known as 'Pizzo' by his fans, Octopizzo derived his name from the neighbourhood where he was brought up, Kibera. Kibera operates on route number eight, and Octo named himself after the shape that has eight sides.

Rapper Octopizzo
Rapper Octopizzo Pulse Live Kenya

Born Henry Ohanga, Octopizzo is now one of the most popular names in the Kenyan music scene.

The Love Child, like Mejja, used his real name as his stage name.

Born Kevin Waire, the legendary singer simply changed the spellings to develop a name that has stuck in people's minds and lips.

Wyre
Wyre Wyre Pulse Live Kenya
Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
