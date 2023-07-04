How Mejja, Otile Brown & 8 other artists came up with their stage names

Behind every artist's chosen moniker lies a tapestry of cultural heritage, personal stories, and profound inspirations. These names are not merely arbitrary labels but bear testament to the rich history and artistic visions that shape their careers within the Kenyan art scene.

In this article, we explore the meanings and inspirations behind the names of renowned Kenyan artists:

1. Daddy Owen

Among the most notable gospel artists of the last decade, Daddy Owen borrowed his name from the tag 'Daddy' he was given when he was young.

He then adopted the name and incorporated Owen to create his musical identity.

Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

2. Nameless

The singer, whose real name is David Mathenge, surprisingly did not plan to name himself 'Nameless'. According to Nameless, in 1999, Capital FM was searching for talented rappers.

Although he wasn't actively seeking an opportunity in music, he decided to take a chance and give it a shot. When asked for his stage name, he spontaneously said 'Nameless', which appealed to the listeners and stuck.

Pulse Live Kenya

3. Mejja

Genge singer Mejja's name comes from his real name Major Nameye Khadija, with a slight variation in spellings to create his stage name.

Pulse Live Kenya

4. Jua Cali

Born and bred in California, Jua Cali's name originates from his ambition to represent his hood, California. 'Jua Cali' loosely translates to 'Know Cali', Cali being a short form for California.

Genge singer Jua Cali Pulse Live Kenya

5. Jaguar

The 'Kigeugeu' singer Jaguar derived his name from his real name Charles Njagua, which many people had difficulties pronouncing. He then chose to adopt the name 'Jaguar' as his stage name.

Singer Jaguar Pulse Live Kenya

6. Nai Boi

Formerly known as Rap Damu, Nai Boi, whose real name is Michael Kenney Clave, chose the name Nai Boi because his previous music style was associated with Nigeria.

He decided to adopt a new name to demonstrate his support for local music, and now refers to himself as Nai Boi World Wide.

Naiboi Pulse Live Kenya

7. Arrow Bwoy

Born Yusuf Ali, his fans originally bestowed the nickname 'Ali Cure' upon him during his school days, which could have potentially become his first stage name.

However, he eventually opted for the name 'Arrow Bwoy' due to his fascination with the symbolism of an arrow. The concept of an arrow piercing something and leaving a lasting mark deeply resonated with him.

Arrow Bwoy Pulse Live Kenya

He aspired for his music to possess a similar impact, where it would penetrate the hearts and minds of listeners and leave an indelible impression.

8. Otile Brown

Born Jacob Obunga, Otile says his name is an acronym of his real name, while 'Brown' refers to his complexion.

Pulse Live Kenya

9. Octopizzo

Known as 'Pizzo' by his fans, Octopizzo derived his name from the neighbourhood where he was brought up, Kibera. Kibera operates on route number eight, and Octo named himself after the shape that has eight sides.

Pulse Live Kenya

Born Henry Ohanga, Octopizzo is now one of the most popular names in the Kenyan music scene.

10. Wyre

The Love Child, like Mejja, used his real name as his stage name.

Born Kevin Waire, the legendary singer simply changed the spellings to develop a name that has stuck in people's minds and lips.