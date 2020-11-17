Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda was over the weekend treated to a surprise baby shower by her colleagues from the National Assembly.

In a series of photos, she shared on social media, the elated mother to be said she initially planned to hold a grand gender reveal party for their first child, but the spread of covid-19 forced them to cancel.

That notwithstanding, her female colleagues went ahead to plan a surprise baby shower party for her.

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

“We had it all planed for a grand gender reveal party for our first baby with family and friends but yeah for the safety of everyone we had to cancel for we live in unprecedented, difficult times.

Nothing could however stop these girls from surprising me to thank God for this far He has brought us. Masks, sanitizers, social distancing, laughter, food, dance and good cheer is how it went down,” read part of her post.

Ms Lesuuda thanked God for helping her serve the people of Samburu West, and her colleagues in the National Assembly for showing her love.

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

“Thank you, gals of Power and Influence, for your thoughtfulness, time, the gifts and love. To all of you who sent messages, good wishes and for sharing in our joy we are grateful. I am happy, blessed, grateful and humbled,” added Lesuuda.

Among those present were MPs Sabina Chege, and Gladys Wanga, among others. Former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi and Wiper Party Secretary General Judith Sijeny were also present.

Here are photos of how the exquisite baby shower went down;

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos

How MP Naisula Lesuuda’s surprise baby shower went down in Photos