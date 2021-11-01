Omah Lay brings the house down at Pizza & Wine festival [Video/Photos]

Revelers from different parts of the country showed up at venue ready to have a good time and interact with their favorite celebrities who were lined up to perform.

This was one of the first major concerts since the cufew was lifted and Kenyans had missed partying till morning.

Gates opened at around 11:00am on Saturday, allowing party people to secure their preferred spots that could enable them enjoy the performance without any struggles.

On day 1, the show was opened by a set of Djs who played all genres of music creating a perfect mood to unwind for the night.

How the Pizza and Wine Festival went down headlined by Omah Lay Pulse Live Kenya

How the Pizza and Wine Festival went down headlined by Omah Lay Pulse Live Kenya

Gospel artiste Mr. Seed and Sol Generation Signee Bensoul brought the house down on the first day of the festival.

Mr. Seed

The Starborn Empire CEO Mr. Seed graced the festival as a surprise act, as he had not featured on the list of artistes lined up to perform.

Seed performed a good number of his songs, with the highlight of his stage time going to his hit song ‘Dawa ya Baridi’ featuring Masauti.

BenSoul

Sol Generation signee Bensoul was the main act for day one of the festival and he did not disappoint together with his band.

Bensoul kept the crowd singing along to his all his songs as he proved to his audience why he is regarded as one of the best live performers in the county. He performed songs like; Pombe na Kizungu Mingi, Medicine, Lucy, Nairobi, Peddi, Niombee among others.

Day Two.

Sunday was the climax of the Pizza and Wine Festival. The performance list had musicians like: Banana Overdose, Lil Maina, Karun, Nikita Kering, Nviiri the Storyteller and the main man himself Omah Lay.

The day kicked off with a set of Djs who again played all genres of music with the aim of entertaining those who had turned up to have a good time.

Singer Banana Overdose kick started the day with a fire performance followed by Lil Maina who was out to interact with his fans on the ground.

Singer and song writer Karun was the third act on stage and ‘Kama Kawa’ she killed her set leaving the crowd yearning for more.

Nikita Kering

Citizen TV’s Willis Raburu got the opportunity to invite the talented Nikita Kering on stage. Nikita who kept the crowd entertained all through also gave revelers the rare opportunity to pass a message to their exes through her tune ‘Ex’. Many could be heard singing the song word for word, a clear indication that they understood the assignment.

Ms Kering’s performance prepared the ground for Sol Generation signee Nviiri the Storyteller and him being a ladies’ man he made sure they were all happy.

Nviiri

Nviiri brought on Stage Sauti Sol’s Bein Aime as a surprise act for their song ‘Niko Sawa’ and the crowd loved every second of their performance. Nviiri together with his band performed songs like; Baridi, Niko Sawa, Extravaganza, Pombe Sigara, Bar, overdose and Kesi Baadae.

After Nviiri, DJs were again given the opportunity warm up the crowd ready for the main act Omah Lay.

Omah Lay

Being the headliner of the event, Omah Lay stepped on stage and the whole crowd went wild, the air was filled with excitement and many could be heard chanting Omah Lay’s name on top of their voices.

The Understand hit-maker kept the revealers jamming to his tunes from the start to the end of his performance. He sang songs like; Understand, Godly, Damn, Lo Lo, Infinity among others.

The Pizza and Wine festival, Kitenge edition was deeply inspired by the love of live music performances, pizza and wine pairings with a blend of art and fashion display for most Kenyans.

Video

More photos

How the Pizza and Wine Festival went down headlined by Omah Lay Pulse Live Kenya

How the Pizza and Wine Festival went down headlined by Omah Lay Pulse Live Kenya

How the Pizza and Wine Festival went down headlined by Omah Lay Pulse Live Kenya

How the Pizza and Wine Festival went down headlined by Omah Lay Pulse Live Kenya

How the Pizza and Wine Festival went down headlined by Omah Lay Pulse Live Kenya

How the Pizza and Wine Festival went down headlined by Omah Lay Pulse Live Kenya

How the Pizza and Wine Festival went down headlined by Omah Lay Pulse Live Kenya