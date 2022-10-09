Hit or miss: How new 'hyped' music videos have been received by fans

Singer Bahati who had thrown a trial in the world of politics after losing the Mathare parliamentary seat made a musical releasing a single dubbed ‘Mambo ya Mhesh’.

The song however did not just drop, Bahati had his fans anxious as he was in an unusual silence which saw him even clear posts from his Instagram page.

In an interview with a local media house, the singer said he was not sure whether he was going to be putting his family affairs public, a statement which was occasioned by the silence of his wife Diana Marua whose appearances online and in the public had also gone down.

A screengrab of Bahati's new video Mambo ya Mhesh Pulse Live Kenya

The Bahatis would, however, resurface with the song which before the release they had said the video would be their statement regarding their silence.

Mambo ya Mhesh came just five days after Willy and Jovial released their first collaboration, ‘Lalala’ which was released after the two were said to be in a relationship and were even getting married.

The script used by Willy Paul before the release of the song was similar to that he used before he released his hit collaboration with Jamaican star Alaine ‘I do’ which topped charts for months.

Pulse Live Kenya

The last anticipated release was by socialite Vera Sidika also made a comeback in the music space releasing a single dubbed ‘Pop star’.

Vera's release was perhaps the most ‘hyped’ as she sold the narrative of having had surgery to get rid of her cosmetic implants.

While saying she was going to drop the video of her surgery, she released the music video, leaving fans who had bought the surgery story in limbo.

Pulse Live Kenya

The new releases come days after Apple Music Kenya released the 100 most played songs in Kenya where Kenya only featured twice both by Sauti Sol’s, Bien-Aime Baraza.

Attention has now shifted to see how the songs will be received across all platforms and whether all the stunts pulled will boost the reception of the songs by the masses.