How Yaba’s EP 'Bestie' launch went down at the Alchemist [Video]

The EP launch witnessed a good number of performances from a list of talented musicians who had showed up to accord the star support.

The show kicked off with mixes from Deejay Annxiouz, before MathewMatix Rabala took over the stage. Rabala paved way for Ayo Dee, Rickie Beat, Le Laika and Gachago.

Singer Phyl Kangogo, Halisi the Band, Bendi Huru, Rojazz Olema and Ambasa Mandela also got the opportunity to entertain revelers who had turned up at the EP launch.

How Yaba’s EP launch went down at Alchemist ft Okello Max & H_art the Band Pulse Live Kenya

According to Yabaa, Bestie is a project that has featured his close friends and it’s also a special dedication to all his fans. He noted that the EP will be found exclusively on Hustle Sasa for the next one month before its shared on other platforms.

“Bestie is a collaboration based on friendship (my best friends) and a dedication to all my music lovers who are my Besties. Bestie is now available only on Yaba.Hustlesasa.shop (@hustlesasa ),” said Yabaa.

In the 7 track EP, Yabaa has featured; Okello Max, Steph Kapela, Ambasa Mandela, Charisma, Shari, AyroSH, Rickie Beat and Elly.

Speaking to this writer, Yabaa said that he is excited with the support he was accorded by his fans, as they turned up in large numbers for the launch.

“I have never imagined that I can pull such a huge crowd. This has reminded me of Bien’s show, I was watching from Home and this place was full, but today it has been me, I am so happy,” Yabaa narrated.

During our conversation of the launch, I wanted to find out if he is still in touch with the other half of Red- Acapella- a group he belonged to before going solo.

“I called him but he did not answer my phone so nikaona nikama nimeanza kuwa msee mpoa sana so wacha ikae. I’m always a good guy but today I called and he did not pick,” the Musician.

At the Bestie EP launch, Yabaa and his live band did not disappoint, as they kept the crowd jamming to his songs word to word. He also staged electrifying performances with Okello Max, H_art the Band, Steph Kapela, Ambasa Mandela and Halisi Nation.

The Prince has vowed to take the top spot in the Kenyan music industry in 2022 with the new EP.

In 2020, Yaba released his first EP called Rhumbacane as a solo artiste, following his departure from the duo group, The Red Acapella.

Rhumbacane was inspired by sweet Rhumba music but its uniqueness is that the musical style mixes the genre of Rhumba, Trap and Soulful Benga. The EP is 30 minutes long having 6 songs.

How Yaba’s EP launch went down at Alchemist ft Okello Max & H_art the Band Pulse Live Kenya

How Yaba’s EP launch went down at Alchemist ft Okello Max & H_art the Band Pulse Live Kenya

How Yaba’s EP launch went down at Alchemist ft Okello Max & H_art the Band Pulse Live Kenya

How Yaba’s EP launch went down at Alchemist ft Okello Max & H_art the Band Pulse Live Kenya