Diamond & Zari throw an expensive birthday party for Tiffah as she turns 7 [Video]

The glamorous party that was held at Zari’s mansion in South Africa was graced by family members and close friends plus a few of Tiffah’s friends.

Those at the lavish party were donned in all-white clothes as the theme colour for the birthday party.

Those who attended the ceremony from Tanzania include Mama Dangote (Diamond’s mother), Queen Darleen (Diamond’s sister), Juma Lokole (Wasafi FM Presenter), Ricardo Momo, Esma Platnumz (Diamond’s sister), Barnaba Classic, Lizer Classic, just but to mention a few.

“We said it’s better to come with a few people to represent the family, so that the family from here can get to know each other and strengthen the bond and make sure we collaborate in various aspects. Thank you everybody for coming,” Diamond said while explaining why he tagged along family members to the birthday party in South Africa.

Speaking at the occasion singer Barnaba Classic said he was happy to be part of the party as a family friends. He also used the opportunity to invite Zari to his upcoming show in Tanzania.

“We are very happy to be here, I'm one of the family friends but also Mama Dangote is like our mother. I am really happy to be here as an artiste and as a family and we support each other and kids are party of our happiness and I would like to wish Tiffah a happy birthday.

“And on August 16, we have a show at Mlimani City, in Tanzania and you are invited to join us, thank you,” Barnaba said.

Moments captured from the party were later shared on social media by the Wasafi TV team, who went to South Africa to cover the birthday party.

Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan welcomed Princess Tiffah on August 6th, 2015.

While celebrating Princess Tiffah’s 7th birthday, Zari wrote; “Just the other day you had 5 strands of hair, look at you lil mama, Dutchess of Tanzania. Happy birthday my one and only baby girl Princess Tiffah,”.

Tiffah’s birthday party went down hours after Diamond Platnumz made millions for performing at the Azimio la Umoja final rally at Kasarani. During the short trip to Nairobi, Chibu Dangote was in company of his daughter Tiffah (birthday girl), his dancers, bodyguard and manager Sallam SK.

Photos captured from Princess Tiffah’s Birthday Party in South Africa

