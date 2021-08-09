How Zari Hassan’s daughter Tiffah’s Lavish Birthday Party went down [Photos]

The exquisite Birthday party was graced by close friends and family members and moments captured from the occasion were later shared on Instagram by Ms Hassan.

“About my birthday party 🎉 #latiffahturns6” reads a caption on photos shared on Tiffah’s Instagram page.

Photos from Princess Tiffah Dangote's Birthday Party Pulse Live Kenya

Tiffah’s Birthday party went down amidst plans to have another lavish party in Tanzania sponsored by her father Diamond Platnumz..

Sharing photos from the Party, Zari wrote; “I will always fix the crown for you, Queen in the making 😊 @princess_tiffah

Ps, that's not how lipstick is applied lil mama🙄🤣🤣 @princess_tiffah”.

On Friday, Platnumz said that words can’t even express how he loves princess Tiffah, at a time he was wishing her a happy Birthday.

Photos from Princess Tiffah Dangote's Birthday Party Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Princess Tiffah Dangote's Birthday Party Pulse Live Kenya

Platnumz to Daughter Tiffah

“Happy birthday my beautiful & lovely daughter💝 @princess_tiffah 💝....words can't express how much i love you my Miss World👸.... i can't wait to celebrate this birthday with you, this Saturday....❤🎂❤ @princess_tiffah ❤🎂❤” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

The heartwarming message attracted lots of positive vibrations from a section of his 12.8 million followers on Instagram, many wishing the young princess a happy Birthday.

So far, the post has received over 281K likes and over 8K comments, all packaged to celebrate Tiffah’s 6th Birthday.

On the other hand, Businesswoman Zari Hassan also took to social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday, describing her as the “The Dutchess Of Tanzania”.

“The Dutchess Of Tanzania #Latiffahturns6 06.08.2021. Happy birthday beautiful, my whole heart ❤ @princess_tiffah” wrote Zari Hassan.

Photos from Princess Tiffah Dangote's Birthday Party Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond’s mother Bi. Sandrah Dangote also took to her Instagram page to celebrate her favorite grandchild for turning a year older.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY LATIFFAH NASEEB MJUKUU WA MAMA ROLLS ROYCE 🎂🍭🍬 @princess_tiffah BIBI ANAKUPENDA SANA ❣❣ ANA BURUDIKA NA NYIMBO #IYO KUTOKA KWA BABA YAKE @diamondplatnumz” reads Mama Dangote’s message to Tiffah

Photos from Princess Tiffah Dangote's Birthday Party

Photos from Princess Tiffah Dangote's Birthday Party Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Princess Tiffah Dangote's Birthday Party Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Princess Tiffah Dangote's Birthday Party Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Princess Tiffah Dangote's Birthday Party Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Princess Tiffah Dangote's Birthday Party Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Princess Tiffah Dangote's Birthday Party Pulse Live Kenya

Photos from Princess Tiffah Dangote's Birthday Party Pulse Live Kenya